It’s true: Kate Middleton dazzled in blue at last night’s state dinner, hosted at Windsor Castle in honor of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender. But it was her choice of tiara that most caught our eye—and marked the fifth-ever royal headpiece to be worn by the Princess of Wales.
Kate Middleton Wears Biggest Tiara Yet to German State Banquet & Marks a Poignant Royal First
It features a whopping 2,600 diamonds
Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara (also referred to as the Indian Circlet) was originally crafted in 1853 under the direction of the monarch’s husband, Prince Albert, according to Garrard. Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, also regularly reached for the diamond and ruby-encrusted sparkler, but the German state banquet was the first time Princess Catherine has stepped out in it, making for a dramatic entrance—but also royal history—at last night’s event.
Here’s why: Per the Court Jeweller, Victoria designated the piece an heirloom of the crown, meaning that it would pass from monarch to monarch and stipulating in her will that it would be worn by queens and future queens only. Catherine is destined to be queen consort one day, but the decision to wear this particular headpiece last night marked the first time a princess has ever donned the storied tiara.
A bit of royal history about the sparkly topper, which features 2,600 diamonds: It was originally set with a collection of opals, one of Albert’s favorite gemstones. After Albert—who played a key role in the selection of the jewels worn by his wife and daughters, per Garrard—died at the young age of 42, Queen Victoria was so heartbroken that she replaced all her colored gems with mourning jewelry. That meant that the Oriental Circlet spent 40 years in the royal vault.
Fast forward to 1901 when, upon Queen Victoria’s passing, her daughter-in-law Queen Alexandra inherited the headpiece. With opals now thought to be unlucky, Alexandra had them all replaced subbing in rubies instead, which are easily seen on Catherine last night.
Later on, when the Queen Mother inherited the Oriental Circle, it was a beloved piece. In fact, it was such a favorite that when her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne in 1952 and was expected to gain possession of it, she chose not to, instead allowing her mother to keep it as her own. This meant that the tiara didn’t pass to Queen Elizabeth II until 2002, when the Queen Mother died. In the time since, Queen Elizabeth II wore it only once on a visit to Malta in 2005.
That brings us to last night: Catherine’s choice to wear this particular tiara to the German state dinner is thought to be a nod to Prince Albert, who was of German descent, but also a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, too. Also significant: The fact that Catherine’s decision to wear it puts a brand-new tiara in royal rotation when the Princess of Wales has largely leaned on the same four since marrying William in 2011. (Previously, she’s appeared in the Lotus Flower Tiara, the Strathmore Rose Tiara, the Queen Mary Lover’s Knot Tiara and the Cartier Halo Tiara, which she selected to wear to her wedding.)
As for the Oriental Circlet? Catherine looked great in it—but we love that her choice also was a history-making moment in more ways than one.