Kate Middleton Dazzles in Blue Sequins—But Royal Fans Are Seriously Divided on the Look

That’s where the internet is abuzz: Between the gold and blue styles, is there a new favorite? Royal fans seem to be torn. I’ll weigh in and say that each design feels tied to a very specific royal moment in time: The gold was especially striking in 2021 and also made sense given the occasion, but last night’s blue feels modern and calm. As one royal fan sounded off: It feels like Catherine is telling us she is starting to feel fully herself again. After bumpy times, that’s a nice idea.

Of course, her ensemble at Windsor felt secondary to Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara, which Catherine donned for the first time (and is only the fifth tiara she’s been pictured wearing during her royal reign).

Bottom line: There’s nothing better than a sparkly royal occasion.