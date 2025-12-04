As far as the monarchy’s fairy tale image goes, there’s no moment more show-stopping than a state banquet. Enter a regal-looking Prince William and Kate Middleton, as they welcomed German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender to Windsor Castle last night. The Princess of Wales is literally shimmering in a portrait posted to Instagram where she stands beside William wearing a stunning blue Jenny Packham gown. But cue the Internet uproar: The caped style looked rather familiar—was it a nod to her equally sparkly gold Jenny Packham dress, worn to the James Bond premiere in 2021?
Kate Middleton Dazzles in Blue Sequins—But Royal Fans Are Seriously Divided on the Look
There’s a reason it looks so familiar
It appears so. In fact, Princess Catherine has reached for British fashion designer Jenny Packham numerous times over the years. But when it comes to glittering styles that feature strong shoulders and a cape-like effect, that is becoming a bit of a signature look for the Princess of Wales.
Case in point: Catherine wore an emerald green dress, also by Jenny Packham, and with a similar silhouette to Pakistan in 2019; but that doesn’t hold a candle to her splashy red carpet moment alongside Prince William and then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles as they attended the No Time to Die premiere in London in 2021.
That’s where the internet is abuzz: Between the gold and blue styles, is there a new favorite? Royal fans seem to be torn. I’ll weigh in and say that each design feels tied to a very specific royal moment in time: The gold was especially striking in 2021 and also made sense given the occasion, but last night’s blue feels modern and calm. As one royal fan sounded off: It feels like Catherine is telling us she is starting to feel fully herself again. After bumpy times, that’s a nice idea.
Of course, her ensemble at Windsor felt secondary to Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara, which Catherine donned for the first time (and is only the fifth tiara she’s been pictured wearing during her royal reign).
Bottom line: There’s nothing better than a sparkly royal occasion.