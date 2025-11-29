Queen Camilla Dazzles in Red Velvet and a $400K Snake Necklace

While Americans sat down to a Thanksgiving dinner this past Thursday, two of the British royals were enjoying a much different feast. Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie attended the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner on Thursday—and all eyes were on Camilla.

First of all, the queen consort donned a stunning red velvet gown from Fiona Clare (one of her go-to designers). This was topped by a robe known as a Daqlah, which was gifted to her husband, King Charles, back in 1998. But the true show-stopper had to be her snake necklace.