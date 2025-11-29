About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Queen Camilla Dazzles in Red Velvet and a $400K Snake Necklace

Not the most subtle piece...

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Nov 29, 2025
2:53pm
queen camilla snake necklace
Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While Americans sat down to a Thanksgiving dinner this past Thursday, two of the British royals were enjoying a much different feast. Queen Camilla and Duchess Sophie attended the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner on Thursday—and all eyes were on Camilla.

First of all, the queen consort donned a stunning red velvet gown from Fiona Clare (one of her go-to designers). This was topped by a robe known as a Daqlah, which was gifted to her husband, King Charles, back in 1998. But the true show-stopper had to be her snake necklace.

queen camilla snake necklace
Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to diamond expert Maxwell Stone from U.K. jeweler Steven Stone, the piece comes from Van Cleef & Arpels and carries a hefty price tag (plus, a hefty helping of sentimental value).

Stone told us, "Queen Camilla wore her exquisite serpent necklace, a cherished family heirloom crafted by the renowned jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels. Once belonging to her grandmother, the piece features a stunning coiled serpent design, encrusted with diamonds and boasting ruby-set eyes."

He continued, "One of Her Majesty’s most treasured pieces, its value is hard to pinpoint, but estimates suggest it could be worth around $400,000."

queen camilla snake necklace
Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As for the symbolism of the snake itself, Stone says, "The serpent is a timeless symbol of transformation and immortality, constantly shedding its old skin to make way for renewal. Throughout history, members of the royal family have embraced the serpent motif in their jewelery. Queen Victoria, for example, famously wore a snake-shaped engagement ring, while Queen Alexandra was often seen adorned with a gold serpent bracelet."

Camilla is no stranger to a priceless (or pricey) piece of jewelry. She wore a $10,000 crown brooch back in mid-October, a $13,000 skull and crossbones brooch in early November and a $13 million tiara (yes, you read that correctly) just a week-and-a-half ago.

Seems like the queen subscribes to the motto "Go big or go home."

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Kate Middleton Drops Surprise Comment on Instagram Video

Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe