Kate Middleton Drops Surprise Comment on Instagram Video

Robert Irwin and his pro dance partner Whitney Carson were crowned the winners of season 34 of Dancing with the Stars on November 25. The moment was especially sweet for the Australian conservationist, and son of famous “crocodile hunter” Steve Irwin, as his sister, Bindi, won the mirrorball trophy ten years earlier in season 21.

Among the numerous comments in Irwin’s celebration Instagram post from famous friends and conservation organizations was a simple “Congratulations Robert and Witney! ✨🪩” from none other than Prince William and Princess Kate.