Kate Middleton Drops Surprise Comment on Instagram Video

complete with disco ball emoji

By Abby Hepworth
Published Nov 28, 2025
4:11pm
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

I often find myself wondering what the royals like to do in their downtime. I know they don’t have much of it, so what sorts of mundane activities would they choose to fill up those precious minutes in between royal duties? And could binge-watching reality TV possibly be one of them? While I still don’t have a definitive answer, Prince William and Princess Catherine’s latest Instagram activity suggests the royal duo is no stranger to Dancing with the Stars. Royals, they’re just like us!

Robert Irwin and his pro dance partner Whitney Carson were crowned the winners of season 34 of Dancing with the Stars on November 25. The moment was especially sweet for the Australian conservationist, and son of famous “crocodile hunter” Steve Irwin, as his sister, Bindi, won the mirrorball trophy ten years earlier in season 21.

Among the numerous comments in Irwin’s celebration Instagram post from famous friends and conservation organizations was a simple “Congratulations Robert and Witney! ✨🪩” from none other than Prince William and Princess Kate.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For DWTS fans who tuned in every Tuesday night over the past 11 weeks, the congratulatory message should come as no surprise. Earlier this month, Prince William actually made an appearance on the show himself in a pre-recorded video cheering on Irwin and wishing him luck in that week’s competition (a celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the show). Because, yes, turns out Irwin is well acquainted with Prince William and Princess Catherine!

Phil Noble-Pool/Getty Images

In 2024 Irwin was named a global ambassadors for the Earthshot Prize, William’s annual environmental awards. The pairing makes a lot of sense given both men are deeply involved in conservation and environmental causes. Ahead of last year’s ceremony, Irwin appeared in a special Earth Day video alongside former Earthshot Prize winner Vera Voronova.

Perhaps Irwin can teach William and Kate a thing or two before their next grand ball to give the royal couple an extra edge on the dance floor.

