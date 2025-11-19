Queen Camilla Just Wore a $13 Million Tiara (and Don't Even Get Me Started on Her Brooch)

By now, it’s pretty much a given that Queen Camilla always delivers when it comes to accessories. Whether she’s rocking a cozy winter-ready hat or a meaningful, sparkling brooch, she consistently shows up with something that makes you look twice. Her latest appearance is no exception—if anything, it might be her priciest flex yet.

Joining King Charles and Prince William, Queen Camilla stepped into full-on royal glam at Windsor Castle for the annual Diplomatic Corps reception on November 18. She looked elegant in a sweeping white gown but the real showstopper sat right on top of her head: the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara.