Queen Camilla Just Wore a $13 Million Tiara (and Don't Even Get Me Started on Her Brooch)

That's a lot of bling

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 19, 2025
Queen Camilla Tiara
Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By now, it’s pretty much a given that Queen Camilla always delivers when it comes to accessories. Whether she’s rocking a cozy winter-ready hat or a meaningful, sparkling brooch, she consistently shows up with something that makes you look twice. Her latest appearance is no exception—if anything, it might be her priciest flex yet.

Joining King Charles and Prince William, Queen Camilla stepped into full-on royal glam at Windsor Castle for the annual Diplomatic Corps reception on November 18. She looked elegant in a sweeping white gown but the real showstopper sat right on top of her head: the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara.

GettyImages 2246787384
Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images

According to diamond expert Maxwell Stone at UK jeweler Steven Stone, the jaw-dropping piece “is made of rose-cut pave diamonds set in platinum and is adorned with six emeralds” and its center “features a 93.7-carat cabochon-cut emeralds.” That is… a lot of carats. No surprise, then, that this tiara comes with a price tag that makes your eyes water.

Stone valued the tiara, created by French jeweller Boucheron back in 1919, at a staggering £10 million, which is about $13 million USD.

It’s not just expensive though, it's deeply storied.

QCTiara
Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images

As Stone explained, “Its original owner was Dame Margaret Greville, a famous society hostess who, upon her death, left her jewels to the Queen Mother. When the Queen Mother passed away in 2002, much of that collection, including the Kokoshnik tiara, went to Queen Elizabeth II. In 2018, the late monarch lent it to Princess Eugenie for her wedding day - making it the most extravagant ‘something borrowed’ in royal history.”

And the tiara wasn’t the only piece giving main-character energy. Camilla’s necklace and earrings were glowing in their own right, but her brooch really pulled focus. It acted as a sentimental tribute to her husband, featuring a portrait of King Charles in regalia surrounded by stones.

QueenCamillaBroochKC
Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images

With a history-packed tiara and a heartfelt brooch, Queen Camilla once again proved she knows exactly how to make a statement.

