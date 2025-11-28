Camera Captures Striking Photo of Duchess Sophie Standing Alone Among the Trees

The royal family has been booked and busy lately, but honestly, when are they not? From King Charles to Princess Anne to Prince William, everyone seems to have a full schedule championing causes that matter. And, as always, that comes with a fresh wave of gorgeous royal photos. Based on Duchess Sophie’s latest outing, that trend is still going strong.

The Duchess of Edinburgh recently toured South and Central America, stopping in Peru, Panama, Guatemala and Belize. Buckingham Palace shared a carousel of photos from her trip, including a truly striking shot of Sophie in the middle of a lush forest.

In the image, Sophie takes up just the bottom right corner, while the rest of the frame is filled with deep greenery and jagged rocks. She reaches for a branch that seems just out of reach, showing how massive the forest really is. Another shot captures her looking up as someone climbs one of the towering trees, nature definitely stealing the show.