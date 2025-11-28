About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Camera Captures Striking Photo of Duchess Sophie Standing Alone Among the Trees

She looks so small

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 28, 2025
3:00pm
DuchessSophie
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The royal family has been booked and busy lately, but honestly, when are they not? From King Charles to Princess Anne to Prince William, everyone seems to have a full schedule championing causes that matter. And, as always, that comes with a fresh wave of gorgeous royal photos. Based on Duchess Sophie’s latest outing, that trend is still going strong.

The Duchess of Edinburgh recently toured South and Central America, stopping in Peru, Panama, Guatemala and Belize. Buckingham Palace shared a carousel of photos from her trip, including a truly striking shot of Sophie in the middle of a lush forest.

In the image, Sophie takes up just the bottom right corner, while the rest of the frame is filled with deep greenery and jagged rocks. She reaches for a branch that seems just out of reach, showing how massive the forest really is. Another shot captures her looking up as someone climbs one of the towering trees, nature definitely stealing the show.

The rest of the photo carousel highlights Sophie connecting with locals, meeting with community leaders and chatting with children and artisans.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh has been in Peru this week, visiting at the request of the @ForeignAndDevelopmentOffice," Buckingham Palace wrote in the caption of the November 15 post. "During her first visit to the country, The Duchess joined celebrations for over 200 years of UK-Peru relations and attended engagements on themes including environmental protection and women’s empowerment."

They also outlined her various activities while in the country.

"In Iquitos, HRH visited Indigenous Women’s Rights Defenders, hearing firsthand about the role they play in territorial governance, tackling environmental crime and climate change," the post continued. "In Pacaya Samiria Nature Reserve, HRH visited the ‘20 de Enero’ community, where she met local school children, spoke to female artisans about their crafts, and learnt from those who skilfully climb the ‘aguaje’ palm trees to collect its fruits."

"The Duchess saw more of the biodiversity of the Peruvian Amazon by joining the release of taricayas (yellow-spotted Amazon River turtle hatchlings) on a nature walk. In Iquitos, HRH visited Divino Niño Jesus Vision Centre, which runs social eye care programmes in southern Lima and the Amazon, focusing on underserved communities, and delivering nearly 30,000 cataract surgeries in its 20 years of operation," the post concluded.

Whether she’s trekking through the jungle or attending official meetings, one thing is clear: Duchess Sophie can pull it all off effortlessly.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Duchess Sophie Wears Black & White Floral Dress and It’s as Chic as It is Winter-Ready

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe