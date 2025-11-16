If you've followed the royal family for any amount of time, you're likely aware of continuing drama between the Palace and Prince Harry. Most recently, according to People, Buckingham Palace refuted Prince Harry's claim that he informed them in advance about his most recent trip to Canada.
In Today’s Exhausting Royal News, Buckingham Palace Refutes Prince Harry Claim
Less of the gossip, please!
Per People's report, the trip was the source of controversy because, while the Duke of Sussex's team insists that they informed palace aids of his plans to travel to Canada for Remembrance Day, those palace aids say that they were caught off-guard when his team made a public announcement just a few days ahead of Prince Harry's scheduled trip. This coincided with Will’s trip to Brazil, hence the drama. But either way, many people are finding themselves exhausted by the constant gossip between the two.
PureWow VP of News and Entertainment Philip Mutz shares his thoughts on the situation, explaining: "This royal back and forth is absolutely exhausting and almost seems like a Real Housewife starting an argument to keep themselves relevant. Or perhaps a ‘Harry vs. the Palace’ storyline is more favorable than the continuous Prince Andrew coverage. Regardless, if true, this latest ‘palace insider’ claim feels nit-picky, designed to stir up drama, when what the public really wants is more of the ‘Harry and Charles reconcile’ plotline. There have long been claims of the palace planting stories with the media (Prince Harry and Meghan have made such claims themselves) and this particular leak feels strongly like one of those cases.”
Honestly, I have to agree with him. So here's to hoping the Palace takes note.
