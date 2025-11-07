About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince Harry Apologizes to Canada for Fashion Faux-Pas (and Makes a Hair Loss Joke While He’s at It)

Gotta love his candidness

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 7, 2025
4:24pm
Prince Harry
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Apologies come in all shapes and sizes, whether you’ve hurt someone’s feelings, snagged the last slice of apple pie or, in Prince Harry’s case, rooted for the wrong team.

Prince Harry, 41, visited Canada for events leading up to Remembrance Day (the U.K.’s equivalent of Veterans Day). During a stop in Toronto, the Duke of Sussex issued an apology to Canadians for wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers cap instead of a Toronto Blue Jays hat at a game last month. Harry and Meghan Markle, who was born in California, had both worn matching Dodgers caps while attending Game 4 of the 2025 World Series on October 28 at Dodger Stadium.

Harry addressed the incident during his solo trip to Toronto this week, jokingly telling CTV News, per Hello!, “Firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it."

GettyImages 2233801849
Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images

"Secondly, I was under duress. There wasn't much choice,” he continued.

“I was invited to the L.A. Dodgers box, or the dugout by the owner himself, so I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do,” Harry explained.

Then, reaching off-camera for a Blue Jays hat, Harry added, “I’m gonna wear this from now on, to make sure I don't make any more of those mistakes.”

The Duke also joked about his hair situation, adding that he really just needed something to hide his head.

“The other piece is when you’re missing a lot of hair on top, and you’re sitting under flood lights, you’ll take any hat that's available,” he laughed, “Now that I've admitted that, it's gonna be really hard for me to return back to Los Angeles. But no, I'm very sorry to the Canadian public. Devastated that the Blue Jays lost, but go Jays.”

GettyImages 2243436089 1
Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium to cheer on the Los Angeles team as they faced off against Toronto. The Dodgers ultimately won the 2025 World Series.

MLB shared a clip of the couple smiling and greeting fans before the game, with one fan commenting, “Love seeing global icons reppin LA!” Photographers also captured the duo front row in coordinating looks, soaking up the action.

