Prince Harry Apologizes to Canada for Fashion Faux-Pas (and Makes a Hair Loss Joke While He’s at It)

Apologies come in all shapes and sizes, whether you’ve hurt someone’s feelings, snagged the last slice of apple pie or, in Prince Harry’s case, rooted for the wrong team.

Prince Harry, 41, visited Canada for events leading up to Remembrance Day (the U.K.’s equivalent of Veterans Day). During a stop in Toronto, the Duke of Sussex issued an apology to Canadians for wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers cap instead of a Toronto Blue Jays hat at a game last month. Harry and Meghan Markle, who was born in California, had both worn matching Dodgers caps while attending Game 4 of the 2025 World Series on October 28 at Dodger Stadium.

Harry addressed the incident during his solo trip to Toronto this week, jokingly telling CTV News, per Hello!, “Firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it."