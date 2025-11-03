Meghan Markle Cheers on the Dodgers in New Vid, But We’re Fixated on the Rare Glimpse of Her Luxe TV Room

In the short clip—reposted by People and embedded above—you can see a room filled with cozy reclining lounge chairs and sofas. There’s also a projector, with its own special spot built into the wall, casting what we assume to be the World Series game. Especially fun is the stadium-like seating—Harry and Zajfen appear to be seated in the front row, but there’s an empty (and elevated) back row available behind them for additional guests. (For her part, Meghan is too enthusiastic about her home team’s win to remain seated.)

Zajfen took to her own Instagram Stories shortly after to re-post Meghan’s clip, but also to shout out Harry: “Best game ever!!! Sorry H your team didn’t win but mind diiiiiiiiid. @dodgers I LOVE YOU!!!!” she captioned her post.