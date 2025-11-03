It was a Game 7 to remember—when the L.A. Dodgers managed to beat out the Toronto Blue Jays in the final game of the World Series, even Meghan Markle couldn’t resist jumping up and down. In a black and white video posted by the Duchess of Sussex to Instagram Stories on Saturday night, we see Meghan quickly offer a consolation kiss to Prince Harry (he’s a Blue Jays fan) before shrieking and celebrating loudly with pal Kelly Mckee Zajfen. That’s not all: We also got a surprise glimpse into Meghan and Harry’s Montecito-based media room—and it looks especially luxe.
Meghan Markle Cheers on the Dodgers in New Vid, But We’re Fixated on the Rare Glimpse of Her Luxe TV Room
Pass the popcorn, please
In the short clip—reposted by People and embedded above—you can see a room filled with cozy reclining lounge chairs and sofas. There’s also a projector, with its own special spot built into the wall, casting what we assume to be the World Series game. Especially fun is the stadium-like seating—Harry and Zajfen appear to be seated in the front row, but there’s an empty (and elevated) back row available behind them for additional guests. (For her part, Meghan is too enthusiastic about her home team’s win to remain seated.)
Zajfen took to her own Instagram Stories shortly after to re-post Meghan’s clip, but also to shout out Harry: “Best game ever!!! Sorry H your team didn’t win but mind diiiiiiiiid. @dodgers I LOVE YOU!!!!” she captioned her post.
This behind-the-scenes video comes just days after Meghan and Harry celebrated “date night” at Dodger Stadium for Game 4 of the World Series while twinning in matching blue Dodgers hats. (In fact, Harry got some flack for his hat choice, given his royal connection to the Commonwealth, but Meghan’s weekend post featuring a glum-looking Harry post-game seems to affirm which team he was actually rooting for.)
Win or lose, we’re still left thinking about that comfy-looking at-home set-up, perfect for streaming the game. (Is this the same place where the couple cozies up together to watch shows like Shrinking or The White Lotus? We assume yes.)