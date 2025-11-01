Prince Harry Quietly Flexes a Pumpkin-Carving Hack That’s Lowkey Controversial

There are so many things to look forward to in the fall. Everything from haunted houses to apple picking, cozy sweaters and spooky movie marathons. Another staple on the seasonal bucket list? A trip to the pumpkin patch. It’s that quintessential fall activity where you load up on pumpkins for one purpose: carving them into your best (or worst) jack-o’-lantern. Turns out, even the royals get in on the fun.

Recently, Meghan Markle gave fans a sweet glimpse into her family’s fall festivities by sharing a video from their pumpkin patch outing. One video clip even showed Prince Harry fully embracing the spirit of the season, carving away at his own pumpkin—but it was the way he was doing it that was apparently a controversial move.