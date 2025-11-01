About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince Harry Quietly Flexes a Pumpkin-Carving Hack That’s Lowkey Controversial

People are seriously torn

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 1, 2025
1:00pm
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

There are so many things to look forward to in the fall. Everything from haunted houses to apple picking, cozy sweaters and spooky movie marathons. Another staple on the seasonal bucket list? A trip to the pumpkin patch. It’s that quintessential fall activity where you load up on pumpkins for one purpose: carving them into your best (or worst) jack-o’-lantern. Turns out, even the royals get in on the fun.

Recently, Meghan Markle gave fans a sweet glimpse into her family’s fall festivities by sharing a video from their pumpkin patch outing. One video clip even showed Prince Harry fully embracing the spirit of the season, carving away at his own pumpkin—but it was the way he was doing it that was apparently a controversial move.

In the now-expired Instagram Story, the Duke of Sussex is seen going through the motions of pumpkin carving, cutting out triangle eyes, a triangle nose and a big friendly grin. Pretty standard stuff but, when it comes to carving, there are two main camps: Team Top Cut and Team Bottom Cut. And Prince Harry? He’s firmly on Team Bottom.

The topic has actually been debated for years in the Life Pro Tips Reddit forum, where users are divided on which method reigns supreme.

One advocate for cutting from the top argued that a bottom opening “makes it hard for heat to escape… could lead to fire when the interior dries out. The top hole allows you to rotate the lid so that heat can escape.”

Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Meanwhile, a fan of the method Harry used countered with, “I prefer this method. If the top is cut poorly, it can ruin the look of the jack-o-lantern, or the ‘lid’ can fall inside. By cutting the bottom, you can carve your design over more of the pumpkin. You can also use the stem as a handle, and you don't have to reach all the way inside the pumpkin to light it.”

At the end of the day, both methods have their pros and cons — but if it’s good enough for Prince Harry, maybe Team Bottom deserves a little royal respect this fall.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
