news

Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Prince Harry Tribute—Complete with an Iconic Throwback Clip

Some would consider this a thirst trap

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 12, 2025
10:14pm
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Meghan Markle has never been shy about sharing glimpses of her family and projects on Instagram. Since returning to the platform earlier this year, fans have gotten sweet snaps of her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, moments from her podcast and behind-the-scenes clips from her Netflix series With Love, Meghan. She’s also featured her husband, Prince Harry, whether it’s for his birthday, Father’s Day or her most recent Veterans Day tribute. And the newest post comes with one of the royal family’s most iconic clips.

On November 11, which marked Veterans Day in the U.S., the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared a tribute to Harry with a two-part Instagram post. The first part featured the infamous throwback footage of Prince Harry during his 2013 deployment in Afghanistan.

In the clip, filmed during an interview with ITV at Camp Bastion, Harry suddenly springs into action when an alarm sounds, signaling a potential security threat. Without missing a beat, he breaks off mid-sentence and races toward his Apache helicopter, ready to respond.

The second photo in Meghan’s post was from Harry’s recent trip to Canada to mark Remembrance Day.

The Duke of Sussex served in the military from 2005 to 2015, deployed twice to Afghanistan and rose to the rank of Captain as an Apache helicopter pilot.

"As my husband says, 'Once served. Always serving,'" Meghan captioned the post. "Thank you to all who served, sacrificed, and continue to serve. Honoring you on Veterans Day. And every day."

Meghan has shared similar glimpses of Harry’s military past before, including a throwback for his 41st birthday in September. “Oh hi, birthday boy [fire emoji],” she wrote alongside a photo of a young Prince Harry.

From heartfelt throwbacks to peeks into her modern-day life, Meghan keeps fans coming back for more.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

