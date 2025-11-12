Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Prince Harry Tribute—Complete with an Iconic Throwback Clip

In the clip, filmed during an interview with ITV at Camp Bastion, Harry suddenly springs into action when an alarm sounds, signaling a potential security threat. Without missing a beat, he breaks off mid-sentence and races toward his Apache helicopter, ready to respond.

The second photo in Meghan’s post was from Harry’s recent trip to Canada to mark Remembrance Day.

The Duke of Sussex served in the military from 2005 to 2015, deployed twice to Afghanistan and rose to the rank of Captain as an Apache helicopter pilot.

"As my husband says, 'Once served. Always serving,'" Meghan captioned the post. "Thank you to all who served, sacrificed, and continue to serve. Honoring you on Veterans Day. And every day."