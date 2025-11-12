Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Prince Harry Tribute—Complete with an Iconic Throwback Clip

Meghan Markle has never been shy about sharing glimpses of her family and projects on Instagram. Since returning to the platform earlier this year, fans have gotten sweet snaps of her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, moments from her podcast and behind-the-scenes clips from her Netflix series With Love, Meghan. She’s also featured her husband, Prince Harry, whether it’s for his birthday, Father’s Day or her most recent Veterans Day tribute. And the newest post comes with one of the royal family’s most iconic clips.
On November 11, which marked Veterans Day in the U.S., the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex shared a tribute to Harry with a two-part Instagram post. The first part featured the infamous throwback footage of Prince Harry during his 2013 deployment in Afghanistan.