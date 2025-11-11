Prince Harry Pens Emotional Essay—And Drops One Word That Changes Everything

In case you missed it, earlier this month Prince Harry published a personal essay reflecting on his British identity. Yes, in between his surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium to cheer on the L.A. team during the World Series and a trip to Canada for events leading up to Remembrance Day (the U.K.’s version of Veterans Day), the Duke of Sussex penned a note. But it’s not the travel schedule that has people talking, it’s one tiny word from Harry’s essay that’s reportedly sent royals into a bit of a spiral.

The word in question is "currently" and it appears in the fourth paragraph of Harry's The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British essay, where he writes, "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for."