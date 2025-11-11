About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince Harry Pens Emotional Essay—And Drops One Word That Changes Everything

Or are we reading too much into this?

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 11, 2025
6:01pm
Prince Harry
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In case you missed it, earlier this month Prince Harry published a personal essay reflecting on his British identity. Yes, in between his surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium to cheer on the L.A. team during the World Series and a trip to Canada for events leading up to Remembrance Day (the U.K.’s version of Veterans Day), the Duke of Sussex penned a note. But it’s not the travel schedule that has people talking, it’s one tiny word from Harry’s essay that’s reportedly sent royals into a bit of a spiral.

The word in question is "currently" and it appears in the fourth paragraph of Harry's The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What it means to be British essay, where he writes, "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for."

GettyImages 2233912003
PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

According to British journalist Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, the Duke’s use of the word “currently” is what has royal aides buzzing. “He could’ve said ‘I live in America,’” one former courtier reportedly told Shuter. “‘Currently’ implies the situation is temporary.”

Whether Prince Harry actually plans to return to the U.K. remains unclear. But his essay comes shortly after an appearance on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know podcast, where he was asked directly during the “Royal Rapid Fire” segment about his citizenship plans. His response? There aren’t any.

“Am I going to become a U.S. citizen? There are no plans to be, at this point,” Harry said.

Also following his note, during his Canada visit, the Duke jokingly apologized for wearing a Dodgers hat while the team faced the Toronto Blue Jays.

GettyImages 2239700022
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

"Firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it," he told CTV News, per Hello!. "Secondly, I was under duress… I was invited to the L.A. Dodgers box by the owner himself, so I was doing what I thought was polite."

Then, grabbing a Blue Jays hat, he laughed, "I’m gonna wear this from now on, to make sure I don't make any more of those mistakes."

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
