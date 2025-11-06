Major news out of Hollywood and also for longtime fans of Meghan Markle since her Suits days: The Duchess of Sussex was spotted this week on the set of Amazon MGM Studios’ new film, Close Personal Friends, marking her first return to acting since she officially got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.
It’s Official: Meghan Markle Returns to Acting for First Film Since Marrying Prince Harry
The Sun was the first to report the news with People confirming that her role in the film is a small one; also, that Meghan is set to play herself. It’s a major moment for the duchess, given that a potential return to acting has long been pondered since she walked away from her role playing Rachel Zane on Suits eight years ago.
As for this specific project, Close Personal Friends stars quite the crew of A-list names including Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding. The premise? It’s about two couples, one famous and one not that meet in Santa Barbara and become fast friends, per IMDB. (The film was announced in August, but a release date has not yet been set.)
People also had the scoop about how filming went: “Meghan was on the set today. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth.”
In her royal engagement interview, the Duchess of Sussex spoke openly about walking away from Hollywood life: “I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” she told the BBC’s Mishal Husain at the time. “It’s a new chapter. Also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years.”
She continued on: “For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, you know what? I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to, as you said, work as a team with [Harry].”
Still, since her departure from royal life in 2020, Meghan has been inching her way closer and closer back to the screen via projects like With Love, Meghan, but also the Netflix doc she filmed with Prince Harry, Harry & Meghan. In a 2022 interview with Variety for their Power of Women issue, she was asked if she’d ever act again. Her response? “I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”
The release date for Close Personal Friends can’t come soon enough.