It’s Official: Meghan Markle Returns to Acting for First Film Since Marrying Prince Harry

People also had the scoop about how filming went: “Meghan was on the set today. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth.”

In her royal engagement interview, the Duchess of Sussex spoke openly about walking away from Hollywood life: “I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” she told the BBC’s Mishal Husain at the time. “It’s a new chapter. Also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years.”

She continued on: “For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, you know what? I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to, as you said, work as a team with [Harry].”