About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Queen Camilla Just Wore Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Tiara—and I’m Convinced it Was a *Very* Calculated Choice

Cue the immediate connection to Princess Eugenie

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100
By Rachel Bowie
Published Nov 23, 2025
3:00pm
queen camilla tiara universal
Yui Mok/Getty Images

It was a surprise tiara choice by Queen Camilla: This week, Her Majesty joined King Charles and Prince William for a reception at Windsor Castle honoring members of the Diplomatic Corps. The glamorous dress code was expected—but Camilla’s choice of tiara was not. The queen stepped out wearing the iconic Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, worth $13 million. But it’s biggest (and most recent) claim to fame? It’s the same headpiece chosen by Princess Eugenie for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

queen camilla greville
Pool/Getty Images

This struck many as an odd, but also perhaps calculated, choice. Was the tiara—which was originally made by Boucheron for Dame Margaret Helen Greville in 1919, who then left all her jewels to the Queen Mother upon her death—chosen simply because it was the one that coordinated best with Queen Camilla’s dress? Or was it selected to signal support of Princess Eugenie (but also Princess Beatrice) in the wake of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s, scandal-ridden exit from royal life?

princess eugenie greville tiara wedding
Jeremy Selwyn/Getty Images

I think it’s more likely the latter. After all, since the days of Princess Diana, it’s well-known that the royals use clothing (or, in this case, jewels) to communicate subtle messaging, especially in situations where it may or may not be appropriate for them to speak up.

That brings me back to Eugenie and Beatrice: After Virginia Guiffre’s allegations and her posthumously published memoir, Nobody’s Girl, the last couple of weeks saw their father finally stripped of his royal titles in addition to being booted out of his longtime Windsor residence, Royal Lodge. (The second-born son of Queen Elizabeth II is now, in fact, a commoner.) That’s not all: Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, also lost her Duchess of York title and royal residence. While the palace has confirmed that Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles—and HRH status—remain intact, there’s no doubt it’s been a tumultuous time.

queen camilla greville tiara
Andrew Matthews/Getty Images

That’s why Camilla’s choice of tiara, with its showstopping 93.7-carat emerald centerpiece, felt bigger than a decision connected to her dress that evening. I read it as an intentional effort to draw a line and communicate a deeper support of the sisters.

RELATED

Princess Eugenie Wears Bold Skirt with Geometric Print to Royal Dinner—and Anyone Can Copy Her Party Look

rachel bowie christine han photography 100
Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe