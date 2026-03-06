There are some foods that inspire intense love or hate—no in between. Pineapple on pizza. Condiments. Black licorice. And then, of course, there's cilantro. Some are adamant that it tastes like soap. Others, like me, happily pile it on and will eat it like lettuce. And as it turns out, I share this enthusiasm with none other than the Princess of Wales, who revealed her affinity for the controversial herb during her most recent outing on Leicester’s Golden Mile.
Turns Out Kate Middleton Loves This Controversial Herb
Love or hate?
In a video shared by Hello!, the Princess is shown sitting down to tea at Bobby's, which serves contemporary takes on Gujarat cuisine, including Indian afternoon tea. The menu includes masala tea or coffee, a rose or mango milkshake, chilli paneer wrap and polti samosa—among many other delicacies. Princess Catherine was filmed sitting down and sampling the menu. She is offered a pastry with chickpeas, coriander (the internationally interchangeable term for cilantro) and green chili.
"I'm OK with spice," she says as they fill her plate. The Princess pops it into her mouth, and after some moments asks, "Is this coriander?" When the reply is the affirmative, she says, emphatically, "I love coriander and chili."
The visit to Bobby's was one of many during the Princess of Wales' broader trip to Leicester’s Golden Mile, a vibrant neighborhood known as the heart of the country's South Asian community. The Princess enjoyed a performance of Aakash Odedra's Songs of the Bulbul and met with many local business owners before ending her outing at Shreeji Dham Haveli, a local place of worship.