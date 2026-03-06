Turns Out Kate Middleton Loves This Controversial Herb

In a video shared by Hello!, the Princess is shown sitting down to tea at Bobby's, which serves contemporary takes on Gujarat cuisine, including Indian afternoon tea. The menu includes masala tea or coffee, a rose or mango milkshake, chilli paneer wrap and polti samosa—among many other delicacies. Princess Catherine was filmed sitting down and sampling the menu. She is offered a pastry with chickpeas, coriander (the internationally interchangeable term for cilantro) and green chili.

"I'm OK with spice," she says as they fill her plate. The Princess pops it into her mouth, and after some moments asks, "Is this coriander?" When the reply is the affirmative, she says, emphatically, "I love coriander and chili."