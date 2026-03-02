Kate Middleton Marks Major First in New Video with Prince William

The video shows the royal couple sporting matching daffodils—the national flower of Wales—on their lapels. They even color-coordinated their outfits, Prince William with a red and navy tie and Princess Catherine in a red tartan dress (similar here, $252).

The pair stand side-by-side, addressing the camera in Welsh with translated English subtitles.

"To everyone in Wales, a very Happy St. David's Day," Prince William begins. "Wales is very close to our hearts and we look forward to every visit," Princess Catherine added.

Prince William continued, "It is a beautiful country with a rich history and wonderful people." "Wishing you a day full of celebration with family and friends," the Princess finished.