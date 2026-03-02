When it comes to Kate Middleton, it seems there's literally nothing she can't do. In her capacity as the Princess of Wales, she is the patron of dozens of charities and organizations. She launched her own initiative, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Not to mention, she's also an involved mom of three, style icon and future Queen Consort. And in the latest video shared by Kensington Palace, Princess Catherine, alongside Prince William, marked another major milestone: speaking Welsh for the first time in public.
Kate Middleton Marks Major First in New Video with Prince William
The video shows the royal couple sporting matching daffodils—the national flower of Wales—on their lapels. They even color-coordinated their outfits, Prince William with a red and navy tie and Princess Catherine in a red tartan dress (similar here, $252).
The pair stand side-by-side, addressing the camera in Welsh with translated English subtitles.
"To everyone in Wales, a very Happy St. David's Day," Prince William begins. "Wales is very close to our hearts and we look forward to every visit," Princess Catherine added.
Prince William continued, "It is a beautiful country with a rich history and wonderful people." "Wishing you a day full of celebration with family and friends," the Princess finished.
This is the first time either royal has delivered an address in Welsh. As for how they're learning the language? While there's been no hint of royal tutors, Prince William has gone on record saying Duolingo has been his teacher. Evidently, the work has paid off, as fans were enthusiastic in the comments.
"Happy St David's Day to everyone!! Lovely message in Welsh YRH," one wrote.
The couple was recently in Wales visiting Hafan Yr Afon in Powys, the county with the highest proportion of volunteers in the United Kingdom. During their tour, the Prince and Princess spent time at Oriel Davies Gallery, a contemporary art space that runs Hand in Hand, a project supporting children and families. They also stopped by The Hanging Gardens, a hub for sustainable living and creativity.