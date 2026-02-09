About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William & Kate Middleton Rib Each Other in Friendly Competition

May the best team win

By Clara Stein
Published Feb 9, 2026
4:49pm
PA-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

When it comes to #couplegoals, the Prince and Princess of Wales are definitely up there. This year, they'll celebrate 15 years of marriage. And a little weekend Instagram Stories post has me thinking that the secret to such a successful relationship may lie in some healthy, friendly competition.

prince william kate middleton competing rugy message
Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

On Saturday, the royal couple posted a personally signed message featuring a fierce image shared from the World Rugby Instagram account.

"Wishing the best of luck to Wales and England Rugby as they go head-to-head at Twickenham today in the Men's Six Nations Championship," they wrote. "As patrons of both unions respectively...May the best team win!"

Prince William took over Queen Elizabeth II's patronage of the Welsh Rugby Union in 2016. Princess Catherine succeeded her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, as patron of England's Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League in 2022. The teams are fierce rivals—and the Princess is currently preening, because England is ranked number three in the men's division, while Wales sits at number 11.

In the matchup between England and Wales on Saturday, the former emerged victorious with a final score of 48 to 7.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

