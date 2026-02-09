Prince William & Kate Middleton Rib Each Other in Friendly Competition

Prince William took over Queen Elizabeth II's patronage of the Welsh Rugby Union in 2016. Princess Catherine succeeded her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, as patron of England's Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League in 2022. The teams are fierce rivals—and the Princess is currently preening, because England is ranked number three in the men's division, while Wales sits at number 11.

In the matchup between England and Wales on Saturday, the former emerged victorious with a final score of 48 to 7.