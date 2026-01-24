I Almost Missed This Striking Photo of Kate Middleton Laughing While Prince William Drinks a Beer

In case you missed it, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping busy, especially during their trip to Scotland. From visiting The Kelpies to trying their hand at curling and even learning how to weave, the royal couple packed a lot into a few days. Of course, all that activity came with some incredible photo ops—but there’s one shot that almost slipped past me that’s truly striking.

In a four-slide post shared on January 20, the Prince and Princess of Wales, 43 and 44, are seen mingling with locals at a pub. There’s a photo of them each sitting at separate tables having a chat, a snapshot of Catherine shaking hands and even one of the couple interacting with children. While all of these images are lovely, the one that really stands out shows Catherine mid-laugh as she sits next to William, who is taking a sip of his beer. It’s such a candid, natural moment and Catherine’s joy practically jumps off the screen.