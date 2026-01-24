About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
I Almost Missed This Striking Photo of Kate Middleton Laughing While Prince William Drinks a Beer

Royals, they're just like us

By Clara Stein
Published Jan 24, 2026
2:00pm
Samir Hussein/POOL supplied by Splash News

In case you missed it, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been keeping busy, especially during their trip to Scotland. From visiting The Kelpies to trying their hand at curling and even learning how to weave, the royal couple packed a lot into a few days. Of course, all that activity came with some incredible photo ops—but there’s one shot that almost slipped past me that’s truly striking.

In a four-slide post shared on January 20, the Prince and Princess of Wales, 43 and 44, are seen mingling with locals at a pub. There’s a photo of them each sitting at separate tables having a chat, a snapshot of Catherine shaking hands and even one of the couple interacting with children. While all of these images are lovely, the one that really stands out shows Catherine mid-laugh as she sits next to William, who is taking a sip of his beer. It’s such a candid, natural moment and Catherine’s joy practically jumps off the screen.

While it’s no secret that William and Catherine enjoy a trip to a local pub, this particular visit was actually on official business, as the caption makes clear.

"Great to visit The Goth, an historic community-run pub in Fallin, where profits are reinvested into local initiatives, from supporting families in need and food banks to charities and hospices across the area," it read.

Of course, this isn’t the only standout photo the royal couple has shared from Scotland.

Earlier on January 20, they were photographed side by side in front of the massive horse sculptures known as The Kelpies in Grangemouth. Both were smiling broadly, hands neatly folded in front of them looking stunning and wearing coordinated shades of blue, Catherine in a chic blue plaid coat and William in a classic navy sport jacket.

From scenic landmarks to local pubs, William and Catherine's Scotland visit was seriously full of photo-worthy experiences.

