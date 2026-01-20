About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kensington Palace Just Shared a Super Striking Portrait of Kate and Will Standing Side by Side

And they're color coordinating

By Danielle Long
Published Jan 20, 2026
5:18pm
Prince William and Kate Middleton
There’s a lot happening with the royal family today. It’s Duchess Sophie’s birthday, Prince Harry has traveled back across the pond to the U.K., and Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Scotland. All of that is newsworthy, of course, but my attention is firmly on the Prince and Princess of Wales—not necessarily because of the purpose of their trip but because of a stunning photo Kensington Palace just shared of the couple.

In an Instagram post from January 20, William, 43, and Catherine, 44, were photographed standing side by side in front of the massive horse sculptures known as The Kelpies in Grangemouth, Scotland. Both are smiling broadly, hands neatly folded in front of them, wearing coordinating shades of blue—Catherine in a chic blue plaid coat, William in a classic navy sport jacket. The photo perfectly captures the pair’s warmth and poise while highlighting the dramatic scale of the sculptures behind them.

"Meeting Duke and Baron," read the caption. "Starting the day in Scotland at The Kelpies, learning about the mythology and remarkable craftsmanship behind these incredible sculptures."

Another equally striking shot appeared on The Prince and Princess of Wales’s Instagram story. Taken from the side of The Kelpies, it gave a full view of their outfits. Catherine kept it sleek in a black turtleneck and black boots under her long coat, while William went casual in a brown sweater, jeans and brown boots.

This Scotland trip marks their second joint outing of the year.

Screenshot 2026 01 20 at 9.39.38 AM
The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

The first was on January 8, when Catherine made a surprise appearance with William at Charing Cross Hospital in West London. The couple joined an impromptu tea party for volunteers to discuss the pressures healthcare staff face during the winter flu season.

Even though they didn’t coordinate outfits that day, it was still a memorable moment seeing them together.

