Kensington Palace Just Shared a Super Striking Portrait of Kate and Will Standing Side by Side

There’s a lot happening with the royal family today. It’s Duchess Sophie’s birthday, Prince Harry has traveled back across the pond to the U.K., and Prince William and Kate Middleton are in Scotland. All of that is newsworthy, of course, but my attention is firmly on the Prince and Princess of Wales—not necessarily because of the purpose of their trip but because of a stunning photo Kensington Palace just shared of the couple.

In an Instagram post from January 20, William, 43, and Catherine, 44, were photographed standing side by side in front of the massive horse sculptures known as The Kelpies in Grangemouth, Scotland. Both are smiling broadly, hands neatly folded in front of them, wearing coordinating shades of blue—Catherine in a chic blue plaid coat, William in a classic navy sport jacket. The photo perfectly captures the pair’s warmth and poise while highlighting the dramatic scale of the sculptures behind them.