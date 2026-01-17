About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

This Detail About Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Sleep Setup Is Surprisingly Controversial

Where do you stand?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jan 17, 2026
3:00pm
Prince William and Princess Catherine
Aberto Pezzali-AP/POOL supplied by Splash News

We’ve all heard it a million times: when it comes to health, sleep is king. How much you get, the quality, the consistency—it all matters. And while sleep is obviously a personal thing, I couldn’t help but perk up when I learned about one of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s widely debated nighttime habits: they sleep with their pets.

Yes, you read that right. The conversation around pets sharing beds with their owners has been making the rounds again, especially after a quiet moment from the Prince of Wales resurfaced. According to Hello!, during a visit to Duchy College in Cornwall, England, back in October 2024, William, 42, revealed that his cocker spaniel, Orla, often joins him and Kate, also 42, in their bed.

The fan who shared the moment, Louise Harland, who was there with her dog Jacks, told Hits Radio Cornwall, per Hello!, “[William] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate.”

Sleeping with pets is one of those topics that sparks strong opinions on both sides. Research suggests that just over 50% of people share their sleeping space with a furry friend. And as the Sleep Foundation points out, there are some definite pros and cons.

On the plus side, having a pet nearby can boost emotional health, provide comfort and security and even offer wellness perks like potential immunity support. On the flip side, there’s the risk of allergies, germs and disrupted sleep.

For the Prince and Princess of Wales, it seems the pros clearly outweigh the cons.

Orla joined the royal household thanks to Kate’s younger brother, James Middleton. Orla arrived just before the family said goodbye to their other cocker spaniel, Lupo, in November 2020.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Body Language at Yesterday's Outing Says a Lot About Their Bond

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe