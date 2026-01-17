This Detail About Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Sleep Setup Is Surprisingly Controversial

We’ve all heard it a million times: when it comes to health, sleep is king. How much you get, the quality, the consistency—it all matters. And while sleep is obviously a personal thing, I couldn’t help but perk up when I learned about one of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s widely debated nighttime habits: they sleep with their pets.

Yes, you read that right. The conversation around pets sharing beds with their owners has been making the rounds again, especially after a quiet moment from the Prince of Wales resurfaced. According to Hello!, during a visit to Duchy College in Cornwall, England, back in October 2024, William, 42, revealed that his cocker spaniel, Orla, often joins him and Kate, also 42, in their bed.