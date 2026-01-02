This Relative Beat Kate Middleton for TikTok's Biggest Royal Fashionista

When it comes to royal fashion trendsetters, I have the usual suspects lined up. Princess Diana, Princess Catherine, Meghan Markle, Duchess Sophie, even Queen Elizabeth II was a style icon in her own right. So when fashion brand Kaiia released a report detailing who had been the most influential royal style inspiration on TikTok, I had already placed my bets. Turns out, all the women above were trumped by: Her son, her husband, her brother-in-law, her nephew and her grandson (in that order). Yep. The king of royal fashion on TikTok is...Prince William.