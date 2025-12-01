Prince William Makes Surprise Solo Visit to Local Pub Without Kate

No, William didn’t just breeze in: A reservation at the Walnut Creek Inn was made in advance, according to the Telegraph. “We took a booking about a week ago for nine people on two separate tables, but didn’t know who it was,” the pub’s owner, William Friend-James, explained. “Everyone was a bit shocked when the Prince of Wales walked in.” (His server even managed to snap a quick pic with the future king.)

For this particular visit, Kate Middleton—who recently joined her spouse to throw a surprise pub party for staffers and builders who worked hard to expedite the couple’s move into Forest Lodge—didn’t join. Instead, it was William alongside several colleagues enjoying a 90-minute “working” lunch. Per reports, the Prince of Wales was seated at one of the reserved tables while his security guards sat separately at another.