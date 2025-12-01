About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William Makes Surprise Solo Visit to Local Pub Without Kate

He had a royal reservation

By Rachel Bowie
Published Dec 1, 2025
5:30pm
It’s been a busy kick-off to the holiday season for Prince William, but that doesn’t mean he can’t multi-task. While on official Duchy of Cornwall business in Wiltshire, England, the Prince of Wales took five members of his team out to lunch at a local pub, much to the surprise of waitstaff and regulars.

No, William didn’t just breeze in: A reservation at the Walnut Creek Inn was made in advance, according to the Telegraph. “We took a booking about a week ago for nine people on two separate tables, but didn’t know who it was,” the pub’s owner, William Friend-James, explained. “Everyone was a bit shocked when the Prince of Wales walked in.” (His server even managed to snap a quick pic with the future king.)

For this particular visit, Kate Middleton—who recently joined her spouse to throw a surprise pub party for staffers and builders who worked hard to expedite the couple’s move into Forest Lodge—didn’t join. Instead, it was William alongside several colleagues enjoying a 90-minute “working” lunch. Per reports, the Prince of Wales was seated at one of the reserved tables while his security guards sat separately at another.

When the check came, William’s team picked it up covering the full cost of £250 (which amounts to $330), but they also left a £25 tip (approximately $33). As a reminder, tipping is less customary in the U.K. and instead is often already included in the bill.

So, what did he order? The Prince of Wales indulged in a homemade burger and fries, but skipped a pint in favor of a lemonade.

We repeat, it was a working lunch.

