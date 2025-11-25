About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince William Embarks on a Solo Trip—with a Nod to Kate Middleton

It's sort of a full-circle moment

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 25, 2025
3:53pm
Temilade Adelaja - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The holidays may be fast approaching, but the royal family definitely isn’t taking time off yet. The Duke of Edinburgh is currently in Ghana, Queen Camilla just spotlighted her latest patronage and Kate Middleton marked Addiction Awareness Week with a moving, personally signed message. And Prince William is keeping the momentum going with a fresh visit to North Wales.

On November 25, the 43-year-old Prince of Wales headed to North Wales to shine a light on the Marine Conservation Society’s ongoing work. While William stepping out to champion environmental causes is hardly surprising, the location comes with a sweet tie-in to his wife. Back in 2011, the couple lived in Anglesey, a picturesque spot in northwest Wales, during the early years of their marriage while William served as a search and rescue helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force.

And beyond the nostalgia, the trip also marked a small first for the royal.

In a social media post sharing several photos from his solo outing, the caption revealed, "Great to be back in North Wales and a first visit to Colwyn Bay!"

"Starting the day hearing about the work of the Marine Conservation Society on the Welsh seafront. A brilliant environmental charity that’s been dedicated to protecting the ocean for over 40 years," the caption continued. "Amazing to also hear about their Youth Ocean Network—a passionate group of young people driving change and shaping the future of ocean conservation."

"Inspiring work that shows the power of people coming together to protect our planet," the post concluded.

This comes on the heels of William and Kate’s most recent joint appearance on November 19, when they walked the red carpet at the Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The couple stunned in coordinated velvet looks, with William in a classic black velvet suit and Catherine in an emerald green velvet gown paired with silver jewelry.

The outing marked their first time walking the red carpet together in two years.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

