Prince William Embarks on a Solo Trip—with a Nod to Kate Middleton

The holidays may be fast approaching, but the royal family definitely isn’t taking time off yet. The Duke of Edinburgh is currently in Ghana, Queen Camilla just spotlighted her latest patronage and Kate Middleton marked Addiction Awareness Week with a moving, personally signed message. And Prince William is keeping the momentum going with a fresh visit to North Wales.

On November 25, the 43-year-old Prince of Wales headed to North Wales to shine a light on the Marine Conservation Society’s ongoing work. While William stepping out to champion environmental causes is hardly surprising, the location comes with a sweet tie-in to his wife. Back in 2011, the couple lived in Anglesey, a picturesque spot in northwest Wales, during the early years of their marriage while William served as a search and rescue helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force.

And beyond the nostalgia, the trip also marked a small first for the royal.