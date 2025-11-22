Kate Middleton Reveals Why She Went Blonde

Middleton's appearance at the event, wearing an emerald green velvet dress and accompanied by Prince William in a black velvet tuxedo, was the latest in what could be seen as a comeback tour of sorts, after time away from a packed public schedule due to cancer treatment and recovery. Her relaxed, smiling and enthusiastic mien at this and recent appearances, including an appearance in a blue suit the day before at an event in support of early childhood development, have shown she's a royal who's doing it her way.

Kate's blonde hair? Instead of some brassy blonde ambition, I think of it as a more subtle bronde sedition. Her signature long loose hair rebels against being too short, too stiff and too much exactly like her former chestnut hue, and instead spills over, free, golden and evolving—onto profesh suiting and elegant evening wear alike.