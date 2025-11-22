Kate Middleton's fashion choices, parenting challenges and health updates are all fodder for a global economy of paparazzi shots and pundit hot takes. However there was a real extra zap of electricity beginning early fall when close Kate watchers were all up in her hair. Specifically, they wanted to speculate on whether she'd gone blond, if so why, and what could all this mean to those of us who love her classic style? On November 19, she shut all the speculation down by directly addressing the controversy...during her first red carpet date with Prince William in two years, no less.
Kate Middleton Reveals Why She Went Blonde
Online chatter, you have been answered
According to the Daily Mail, Kate was chatting with actress Su Pollard backstage at the Royal Variety Performance, when Pollard admired her hair and asked Kate if it was lighter. Kate said "it used to be brown, but it’s gone light in the sunshine." The two were brought together at the annual high-profile charity event held to benefit entertainment professionals in need. And the princess's explanation tracks; according to Tatler, she spent time this summer with family yachting in the sunny Greek Islands.
Middleton's appearance at the event, wearing an emerald green velvet dress and accompanied by Prince William in a black velvet tuxedo, was the latest in what could be seen as a comeback tour of sorts, after time away from a packed public schedule due to cancer treatment and recovery. Her relaxed, smiling and enthusiastic mien at this and recent appearances, including an appearance in a blue suit the day before at an event in support of early childhood development, have shown she's a royal who's doing it her way.
Kate's blonde hair? Instead of some brassy blonde ambition, I think of it as a more subtle bronde sedition. Her signature long loose hair rebels against being too short, too stiff and too much exactly like her former chestnut hue, and instead spills over, free, golden and evolving—onto profesh suiting and elegant evening wear alike.