Kate Middleton’s Latest Post Includes a Rare Personally Signed Note (and a Powerful Reminder)

“Proud to be Patron of the Forward Trust this Addiction Awareness Week. Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support,” the joint post with the Forward Trust and Taking Action on Addiction was captioned.

In her message, Princess Catherine expressed how meaningful it is to support “this hugely important campaign.”

“Through my role as Patron of The Forward Trust, it has been humbling to see the significant progress made to better understand addiction and tackle the stigma surrounding it. But there remains much more to do,” she wrote. “Even now in 2025, people’s experience of addiction is shaped by fear, shame and judgement. This needs to change.”

She went on to highlight how addiction affects families and communities, adding that now is the time to “show our compassion and love to help them, or their friends and family.”