Kate Middleton’s Latest Post Includes a Rare Personally Signed Note (and a Powerful Reminder)

Just last week, Kate Middleton stepped out for a seriously glamorous date night with Prince William. The pair arrived in coordinating velvet (yes, really) and even served up an epic slow-mo moment. But now, Princess Catherine is back to work and shifting the spotlight to a cause she’s long championed.
On Monday, November 24, the Princess of Wales, 43, marked Addiction Awareness Week in the U.K., which runs from Sunday, November 23, through Saturday, November 29, by sharing a powerful message encouraging people to show more understanding toward those in recovery. She posted the statement on Instagram, complete with snapshots of her handwritten note and a close-up of her signature at the bottom.