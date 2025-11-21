Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Unveiled a New Coat of Arms—and I Was Shocked by Will's 2-Word Motto

In case you missed it, Kate Middleton and Prince William made their first red carpet appearance together in two years at the annual Royal Variety Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 19. While many were busy admiring Catherine’s jaw-dropping $2 million accessories or replaying that slow-motion regal moment of the Prince and Princess of Wales, one detail almost slipped under the radar: the couple debuted a new coat of arms.
According to People, the event brochure revealed the couple’s shields from their Conjugal Coat of Arms within the Prince of Wales Coat of Arms. The emblem appeared in a dedication from the Royal Variety Charity to Prince William and Princess Catherine, both 43, welcoming them and thanking them for attending. The real surprise? The new emblem includes a two-word motto from Prince William himself.