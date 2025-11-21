Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Unveiled a New Coat of Arms—and I Was Shocked by Will's 2-Word Motto

The regal design features William’s badge on the left and Kate’s on the right, flanked by the traditional Supporters of the Royal Lion and Unicorn, with new elements highlighting William’s position as the Prince of Wales.

The Conjugal Coat of Arms shown in the brochure also features the Prince of Wales’ feathers, a symbol tied to the title since the 14th century, a coronet of the Prince and Peers and the Prince of Wales’ official motto, Ich Dien, which translates from German to “I serve.” Atop the ornamental emblem sits a coronet-wearing lion, feathers encircling it, giving it that extra royal flair.

I’ll admit, “I serve” wasn’t in my top three guesses for William’s motto but I’m not really surprised. He’s a royal, after all, dedicating his time and energy to countless charities and causes, so it actually makes perfect sense.

William and Kate first received their Conjugal Coat of Arms in 2013, symbolizing their status as a married couple in heraldic terms and the latest version reflects their current royal roles.