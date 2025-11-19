About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton's New Photo Is Stunning But It's Her Facial Expression That Speaks Volumes

It all adds up

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 19, 2025
5:57pm
KateMiddletonBodyLanguage
Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Let’s be real—seeing a stunning photo of Kate Middleton is basically a given at this point. The Princess of Wales always manages to look effortlessly polished, whether it’s a candid black-and-white snapshot or a poised solo portrait. But her latest photo has fans pausing for more than just the aesthetics, her expression alone is saying a lot.

Princess Catherine, 43, spoke at The Future Workforce Summit, hosted by The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, in London on November 18. Kensington Palace shared a few highlights from the event in a carousel post on Instagram, and the lead photo is absolutely scroll-stopping.

The image shows the Princess of Wales standing at a podium delivering her first speech since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Wearing a crisp white blouse paired with a grey suit, her signature hair perfectly styled and a gentle smile on her face, she exudes a sense of calm, comfort and genuine contentment.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, that calm and confident energy was exactly what she projected during her speech as well.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Stanton noted, “This speech offered a clear display of renewed confidence, with Kate’s body language signalling ease and authority throughout the appearance.”

He added, “Her consistently warm, genuine smiles, marked by natural creasing around the eyes—are a strong indicator of authentic emotion. Her posture reinforced this confident tone. She stood with an open, balanced stance, avoiding any defensive gestures such as folded arms or clasped hands.”

“Her non-verbal cues projected a poised public figure firmly at ease in the spotlight, speaking with conviction about issues she remains clearly passionate about,” Stanton continued.

GettyImages 2246740642
Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

During her remarks, Princess Catherine shared her belief that early love shapes who we become, calling it the “invisible thread” behind resilience and belonging. She emphasized that homes should provide “love, safety and rhythm” and encouraged business leaders to create workplaces that value care and tenderness alongside productivity.

The Princess of Wales wrapped up by reaffirming the centre’s mission to “create the conditions for love to flourish” and to restore dignity to the often unseen work of caring.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
