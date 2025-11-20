Kate Middleton Stuns in Sparkly Earrings Worth $2 Million (& There’s a Touching Tie to Queen Elizabeth)

The estimated value of the earrings is approximately $2 million. Queen Elizabeth wore them regularly, too—most recently on a visit to Toronto in Canada in July 2010. (As for Catherine, she last donned the set at Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan’s wedding in June 2023.)

The year 2023 is also the last time that the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared at the Royal Variety Performance as a pair. In 2024, King Charles stepped in to attend with the Waleses choosing to take it easy throughout the holiday season in the wake of Catherine’s cancer diagnosis and ongoing recovery.

Last night marked a sparkly return to the occasion—earrings and all.