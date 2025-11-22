About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

King Charles's Brother Steps into Spotlight—and His Body Language Speaks Volumes

It's been a long time coming

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Nov 22, 2025
4:00pm
PrinceEdward
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

This isn’t exactly breaking news, but body language really does give away way more than words ever could. Whether it’s about an individual moment (like King Charles’s recent solo moment) or the dynamics within a relationship (think Prince William and Princess Catherine's marriage), nonverbal cues often reveal things we’d never pick up otherwise. And according to one expert, that’s definitely the case when it comes to King Charles’s brother, Prince Edward.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 61, has been showing up a lot more on the royal family’s official Instagram lately,and it doesn’t appear to be a random coincidence. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton says Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, seem ready to step into “a fuller public role.”

Stanton broke down how Prince Edward’s body language has been shifting over time.

“Edward’s body language shows that he is naturally shy and introverted. He often tucks his hand into his coat or fidgets with his fingers—small, self-soothing gestures that signal nervousness,” Stanton explained.

He added of Edward’s recent visit to Nigeria, “There's a gentle hesitancy in his expressions; he can look slightly anxious, as if still adjusting to the spotlight. Yet we’re also seeing clear signs of development.”

And there’s more. Stanton pointed out that during the trip, Edward and the President of Nigeria were subtly mirroring one another—matching posture, leaning in, angling their bodies the same way. That kind of mirroring, he said, “suggests genuine trust and rapport, and it shows how Edward is beginning to find comfort in these interactions.”

As for how Duchess Sophie plays into all of this, Stanton notes that their dynamic works surprisingly well.

“His quiet, unassuming manner actually pairs beautifully with Sophie’s more extroverted confidence. Where she brings ease and outward warmth, he brings a thoughtful, understated presence,” he said.

He also compared their evolution to another well-known royal couple.

“Much like we saw with William and Catherine over the years, Edward is growing into his role at his own pace. The fidgeting, the tentative expressions are still there, but we can also see the beginnings of a more assured version of him emerging.”

Looks like we might have a new royal power duo stepping into the spotlight—quietly, confidently and very much on their own terms.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Buckingham Palace Just Shared Photos of a Surprising Royal Family Member on IG—& It Definitely Isn’t Who I Expected

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe