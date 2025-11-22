King Charles's Brother Steps into Spotlight—and His Body Language Speaks Volumes

This isn’t exactly breaking news, but body language really does give away way more than words ever could. Whether it’s about an individual moment (like King Charles’s recent solo moment) or the dynamics within a relationship (think Prince William and Princess Catherine's marriage), nonverbal cues often reveal things we’d never pick up otherwise. And according to one expert, that’s definitely the case when it comes to King Charles’s brother, Prince Edward.
The Duke of Edinburgh, 61, has been showing up a lot more on the royal family’s official Instagram lately,and it doesn’t appear to be a random coincidence. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton says Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, seem ready to step into “a fuller public role.”
Stanton broke down how Prince Edward’s body language has been shifting over time.