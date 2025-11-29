T-minus one week until Kate Middleton hosts her fifth annual “Together at Christmas” concert on December 5. The holiday-themed celebration at Westminster Abbey has become a can’t-miss event on the royal calendar and one that welcomes a full range of royal family members from Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, to the entire Tindall fam. But rumor has it that the party doesn’t actually end at the close of the show and that there may in fact be an invite-only after-party, too.
Wait, Is This Evidence That Kate Middleton Hosts a Secret ‘Together at Christmas’ After-Party?
Pass the hors d’oeuvres
According to Hello!, it was Sophie Winkleman—the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin, Prince Michael of Kent—who spilled the tea at last year’s Fayre of St. James’s Christmas charity event. She’s attended Princess Catherine’s Christmas carol concert three separate times and, when asked during an interview about the part she looks forward to the most, Winkleman replied: “Beautiful music and beautiful readings. And hors d’oeuvres.”
But hold up: For anyone who has tuned into the concert over the years, it’s pretty clear that refreshments aren’t served up at Westminster Abbey. Does this mean that there is a family gathering after the event with cheese, crackers and a full range of holiday treats? Based on Winkleman’s response, it seems so.
It makes sense. With that many members of the royal family gathered together—and dressed up—on the very same night, it would be a shame not to extend the time together and toast to the success of the concert, but also the holiday season, when the cameras are off.
One question remains: If an after-party is in fact on the books, does this mean this year’s VIP guests (including Kate Winslet and Hannah Waddingham) get an invite, too? Fingers crossed.