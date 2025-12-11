Prince William Is Having the Time of His Life in Striking Photos with the Welsh Guards

The royal took to Instagram to send season's greetings to the Senior Infantry Regiment in Wales. They are both active military members and ceremonial guardians of the royal palaces. (Hint: The bearskin hats outside Buckingham? That's them!)

"Happy Christmas to the Welsh Guards!" the caption reads. "Proud to be Colonel of the Regiment—and to serve pudding to the Junior Ranks this year! A huge thank you to the soldiers and families of the Welsh Guards for everything you do."

In the first and third photos, Prince William sports the biggest grin as he and the soldiers share Christmas pudding, which was served by the royal himself.