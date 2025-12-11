Prince William is having a busy end of the year. In the span of seven days, the Prince of Wales has welcomed the president of Germany for a state visit, hosted a knighting ceremony, visited a charity of which he is patron and, most notably, attended the Princess of Wales' annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey. In his latest public engagement, the heir to the British throne can be seen cutting it up with the Welsh Guards, and it looks like he's having the time of his life.
Prince William Is Having the Time of His Life in Striking Photos with the Welsh Guards
Must be something in the Christmas pudding
The royal took to Instagram to send season's greetings to the Senior Infantry Regiment in Wales. They are both active military members and ceremonial guardians of the royal palaces. (Hint: The bearskin hats outside Buckingham? That's them!)
"Happy Christmas to the Welsh Guards!" the caption reads. "Proud to be Colonel of the Regiment—and to serve pudding to the Junior Ranks this year! A huge thank you to the soldiers and families of the Welsh Guards for everything you do."
In the first and third photos, Prince William sports the biggest grin as he and the soldiers share Christmas pudding, which was served by the royal himself.
While the Welsh Guards are a formidable fighting force, they're also a group who knows how to have a good time when duty calls. At a recent training session in Combermere Barracks Windsor, soldiers participated in a Grinch chase. To say their outfits were...interesting...is putting it lightly.
"Never underestimate just how much the country’s toughest blokes love to dress as women. Never change lads. Never change," one Instagram user wrote.
Now, what's the probability of convincing the Colonel of the Regiment—AKA Prince William—to participate?