About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Kate Middleton’s 'Together at Christmas' Program to Return with a Special Royal Tribute

Let the countdown begin

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Dec 1, 2025
6:25pm
KateMiddleton honor
Samir Hussein/WireImage

The week has finally arrived. That’s right, Kate Middleton’s annual Christmas concert, "Together at Christmas," will take place this week. Since announcing the return of the special, which will air on BritBox, details have been scarce, but we now know Princess Catherine has a heartfelt tribute planned for the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

According to People, this year’s "Together at Christmas" program will honor the royal, who passed away in September at age 92.

The Duchess of Kent was married to Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and was a working member of the royal family. Buckingham Palace confirmed her passing on September 5, releasing a striking portrait and a heartfelt statement.

GettyImages 2236694971
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," the statement read. "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."

The Palace also highlighted her long-standing ties to the monarchy. Katharine was married to Prince Edward for 64 years and, following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, had been the oldest living member of the royal family.

GettyImages 888126960
Colin Davey/Getty Images

Princess Catherine teased the return of her "Together at Christmas" annual concert last month with a short Instagram clip.

Westminster Abbey is shown in all its glory, paired with a caption that reads, “Looking forward to the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service returning to Westminster Abbey this December. The service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms, whether it’s in families, friendships or across communities. Christmas is a time that connects us all. Tis the season!”

This year’s special promises even more star power with Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Kate Winslet, a new ambassador for the King’s Foundation, as confirmed guests.

Although they are filming this week, the special won't be available to stream until later this month.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Kate Middleton Drops Surprise Comment on Instagram Video

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe