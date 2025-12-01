Kate Middleton’s 'Together at Christmas' Program to Return with a Special Royal Tribute

The week has finally arrived. That’s right, Kate Middleton’s annual Christmas concert, "Together at Christmas," will take place this week. Since announcing the return of the special, which will air on BritBox, details have been scarce, but we now know Princess Catherine has a heartfelt tribute planned for the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

According to People, this year’s "Together at Christmas" program will honor the royal, who passed away in September at age 92.

The Duchess of Kent was married to Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and was a working member of the royal family. Buckingham Palace confirmed her passing on September 5, releasing a striking portrait and a heartfelt statement.