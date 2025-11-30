Kate Middleton is once again taking over TikTok—this time thanks to a fan-made edit that racked up thousands of views in under 48 hours. The 12-second video, posted by @royalssofeurope, follows her Armistice Day appearance at the National Memorial Arboretum. It’s stitched together from several clips of the day and paired with one simple caption: “The Queen.” So, of course, it has the internet in a chokehold.
Kate Middleton TikTok Video with Caption 'The Queen' Goes Massively Viral
Anyone else feeling Princess Diana 2.0?
Nothing in the video is technically groundbreaking. It’s the Princess of Wales in her signature Catherine Walker coat, a dramatic Jane Taylor hat and soft, solemn lighting in remembrance of the fallen soldiers. But the edit makes her look like the lead in a prestige drama about a modern monarchy. In under a week, the edit pulled in over 500,000 views and 44.5k likes, with commenters calling her “our future queen.” Many also compared her aura to Princess Diana, saying she gave off “Diana-level elegance.” The wall of crown emojis under the post says it all.
And the Diana comparisons make sense—especially since Kate is wearing the late princess’s beloved Collingwood pearl drop earrings. Even if viewers didn’t consciously spot them, the visual echo is unmistakable: the black coat, the wide-brim hat, the pearls, the quiet poise. It all taps into Diana-coded elegance.
Perhaps this is why older clips of Kate have been going viral on TikTok lately—like the awkward interview moment above, where she laughs through a slightly chaotic reporter question and keeps her composure the entire time. It’s a tiny, blink-and-you-miss-it exchange, but it’s exactly this kind of grace-under-pressure moment that reminds viewers of her late mother-in-law.
Either way, Kate’s era of Diana-coded elegance is giving people a glimpse of what her future reign might look like. And based on the numerous “Queen” echoes, the internet is very ready. (TBH, so are we.)