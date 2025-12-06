Kate Middleton Looked Gorgeous During Germany's State Visit But It’s the Hair Switch-Up That Caught My Eye

Kate Middleton will always be a paragon of timeless fashion. If I'm not asking myself "What would a French girl do?," then the question is probably "What would Princess Catherine do?" The royal has a distinct sense of style and easy uniform that make her easy to emulate. So even when she does switch things up, everything still feels effortless. A prime example is her recent appearance while welcoming Germany's president to the United Kingdom.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender touched down at Heathrow airport, where they were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales. For the occasion, Kate donned a smart coat and hat in sapphire-blue, but it was her hair that caught my eye.
Normally, the princess styles her tresses in bouncy waves, but this time around, it was sleek, shiny and straight, hitting her mid-back. The subtle switch still felt polished, and as someone who always wrestles with blow-outs and hair curling apparatuses, it was nice to see an example of how straight and simple can still be formal and glam.
The German embassy in the U.K. also shared snaps from the visit, which lasted until December 5.
Following the reception at Heathrow, the president and his wife were escorted to Windsor, where King Charles III and Queen Camilla greeted them and gave a tour of some royal artifacts. President Steinmeier admired a hand-written score by Mendelssohn, composed in 1847 for Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.
President Steinmeier capped his day with an audience with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street, and the evening culminated in a state banquet, hosted by the king and queen and attended by Prince William and Princess Catherine.
"When it comes down to it, the British and the Germans are much more alike than some would think," President Steinmeier said. "And I am convinced that our partnership draws its strength from this very factor."
In honor of their guests, the royals served a special drink: the Schwarzwald Martini. The dark chocolate martini was given a brandy twist to evoke the iconic German black forest cake.
