Kate Middleton Looked Gorgeous During Germany's State Visit But It’s the Hair Switch-Up That Caught My Eye

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender touched down at Heathrow airport, where they were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales. For the occasion, Kate donned a smart coat and hat in sapphire-blue, but it was her hair that caught my eye.

Normally, the princess styles her tresses in bouncy waves, but this time around, it was sleek, shiny and straight, hitting her mid-back. The subtle switch still felt polished, and as someone who always wrestles with blow-outs and hair curling apparatuses, it was nice to see an example of how straight and simple can still be formal and glam.