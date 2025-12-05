Hannah Waddingham dropped out at the last minute! Kate Middleton wore a new coat in festive green! Many, many changes were afoot at this year’s annual Princess of Wales-hosted “Together at Christmas” concert. But one part remained the same: The sight of Prince William, Princess Catherine and their three children seated front and center at Westminster Abbey to take in the show.
Cameras Catch Prince Louis (and His Missing Teeth) Grinning Front Row as Mom Kate Middleton Whispers to Him
All the kids look so grown up
It’s actually the first time in six months that the Wales children have been pictured out and about together in an official capacity. Princess Catherine arrived early, as she typically does to greet guests, performers and more with William turning up a bit later with George, Charlotte and Louis in tow. (Kate came out to greet them as they pulled up, according to People.)
Ahead of entering the service, the kids made a point to add links of red paper with their names to a connection tree that was placed outside the abbey, a gesture that nods to the spirit of connection and togetherness emphasized by Catherine for tonight’s event. The Prince and Princess of Wales later posted behind-the-scenes images from inside the service, showing off a packed house and what appeared to be a bright and festive occasion. (You can even peek celeb guest Kate Winslet as you scroll through.)
As for the kids, George, 12, and Louis, 7, dressed to match their dad while Charlotte, who is 10, appeared wearing a navy dress with a Peter Pan neckline that’s giving Princess Diana. (It also looks quite similar to the ensemble Catherine recently stepped out in for the Festival of Remembrance with George.) Add to that the sighting of Louis’s toothy grin—and missing teeth? All the kids look joyful, but also so grown up, as they support their mom at her annual event.
Even more meaningful, this is the fifth Christmas concert in a row hosted by Catherine. The consistency of the Wales family appearing together, same as years past, yields a feeling of stability, which is especially nice to see after the bumpy year they experienced in 2024.
If you need us, we’ll be setting a calendar reminder to stream the concert in full when it airs on Christmas Eve.