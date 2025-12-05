Cameras Catch Prince Louis (and His Missing Teeth) Grinning Front Row as Mom Kate Middleton Whispers to Him

It’s actually the first time in six months that the Wales children have been pictured out and about together in an official capacity. Princess Catherine arrived early, as she typically does to greet guests, performers and more with William turning up a bit later with George, Charlotte and Louis in tow. (Kate came out to greet them as they pulled up, according to People.)

Ahead of entering the service, the kids made a point to add links of red paper with their names to a connection tree that was placed outside the abbey, a gesture that nods to the spirit of connection and togetherness emphasized by Catherine for tonight’s event. The Prince and Princess of Wales later posted behind-the-scenes images from inside the service, showing off a packed house and what appeared to be a bright and festive occasion. (You can even peek celeb guest Kate Winslet as you scroll through.)