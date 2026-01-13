Kate Middleton’s Next Solo Outing Revealed

As 2026 picks up full steam, the British royal family's calendar is starting to fill up. The Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off the new year together, visiting Charing Cross Hospital in support of NHS Charities Together, of which they are joint patrons.
It seems that the next event has Princess Catherine going solo—and head-to-head with Prince William. On January 15, she will, as patron of the Rugby Football Union, host the England Women's Rugby team at Windsor Castle. The event will celebrate the team's 2025 victory at the World Cup.