Kate Middleton’s Next Solo Outing Revealed

Princess Kate is no stranger to rugby. She took on the patronage in 2022, after brother-in-law Prince Harry stepped back from royal life. And as it turns out, she's not a shabby player. In 2022, her cousin-in-law, former rugby player Mike Tindall, confirmed that she's got his stamp of approval.

"I text Ellis [Genge] and said, 'Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on,' so I could sort of… family WhatsApp group, get to her," Tindall shared on an episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. "And he said, 'No, she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking,' and I was like [sigh]. But she has this competitive nature."

One of his co-hosts, James Haskell, added: "When she was announced, I thought amazing because we know she obviously likes her rugby. But the way she caught the ball, the way she jumped in the line-out, the little outside break, she was utterly fantastic, she was really, really, really good."

Sounds like everyone's in for a delightful afternoon.