news

Kate Middleton’s Next Solo Outing Revealed

Time to lace up those cleats

By Clara Stein
Published Jan 13, 2026
4:57pm
princess of wales first solo outing 2026
Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com/Shutterstock

As 2026 picks up full steam, the British royal family's calendar is starting to fill up. The Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off the new year together, visiting Charing Cross Hospital in support of NHS Charities Together, of which they are joint patrons.

It seems that the next event has Princess Catherine going solo—and head-to-head with Prince William. On January 15, she will, as patron of the Rugby Football Union, host the England Women's Rugby team at Windsor Castle. The event will celebrate the team's 2025 victory at the World Cup.

princess of wales first solo outing 2026: playing rugby in 2023
SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

Captain Zoe Aldcroft, fellow team members and staff will receive a tour of the castle before they meet the Princess of Wales and show her their World Cup. (Yes, there will also be a group picture.) As patron, Princess Kate is in friendly competition with her husband, as he is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. As it stands, she presently holds the upper hand: England ranks first in the world, while Wales comes in at number 11.

princess of wales first solo outing 2026: playing rugby in 2022
David Hartley/Shutterstock

Princess Kate is no stranger to rugby. She took on the patronage in 2022, after brother-in-law Prince Harry stepped back from royal life. And as it turns out, she's not a shabby player. In 2022, her cousin-in-law, former rugby player Mike Tindall, confirmed that she's got his stamp of approval.

"I text Ellis [Genge] and said, 'Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on,' so I could sort of… family WhatsApp group, get to her," Tindall shared on an episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. "And he said, 'No, she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking,' and I was like [sigh]. But she has this competitive nature."

One of his co-hosts, James Haskell, added: "When she was announced, I thought amazing because we know she obviously likes her rugby. But the way she caught the ball, the way she jumped in the line-out, the little outside break, she was utterly fantastic, she was really, really, really good."

Sounds like everyone's in for a delightful afternoon.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
