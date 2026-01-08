Kate Middleton Makes Rare (& Emotional) Comment About Her Cancer Treatment

It happened while the Princess of Wales was chatting with a volunteer who worked with chemotherapy patients, according to Hello!. The volunteer shared how patients and visitors are there “for hours” to which Catherine replied, “I know.” She followed up with another affirmation: “We know,” she said while touching William’s arm.

William also spoke about Catherine’s cancer treatment in an impromptu speech made to NHS staffers: “Both of us had different experiences with hospitals, me working with the air ambulance and Catherine with her recent health journey, and coming here today reminds ourselves just how important all the teams are, all the staff, the patient sort of interactions.”