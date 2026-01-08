Today not only marks Kate Middleton’s birthday eve—the Princess of Wales turns 44 on January 9—it also marks the first official royal engagement of 2026 for Prince William and Princess Catherine. The royal pair unexpectedly dropped by Charing Cross Hospital to meet with NHS staff and volunteers and highlight their work during the winter months when demand for services is at its peak. William and Catherine are joint patrons of NHS Charities Together, so it was no surprise to see them prioritize a stop here to kick off the year; what was a surprise was a rare comment made by Catherine that referenced her experience being treated for cancer.
Kate Middleton Makes Rare (& Emotional) Comment About Her Cancer Treatment
The acknowledgment was made during a surprise outing
It happened while the Princess of Wales was chatting with a volunteer who worked with chemotherapy patients, according to Hello!. The volunteer shared how patients and visitors are there “for hours” to which Catherine replied, “I know.” She followed up with another affirmation: “We know,” she said while touching William’s arm.
William also spoke about Catherine’s cancer treatment in an impromptu speech made to NHS staffers: “Both of us had different experiences with hospitals, me working with the air ambulance and Catherine with her recent health journey, and coming here today reminds ourselves just how important all the teams are, all the staff, the patient sort of interactions.”
The Princess of Wales first revealed that she was being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer in March 2024, but any specific details about the type—even after sharing that she was in remission in January 2025—haven’t been shared. Still, this choice of engagement—and both William and Catherine’s separate remarks—speak to the emotional journey they experienced together as Catherine navigated not only her diagnosis, but chemotherapy, too.
What a difference a year makes. It’s hard to believe that Catherine is about to celebrate her 44th birthday and a full year has gone by since she shared the happy news that she was in recovery. Her continued work to shine a spotlight on those who are still on the front line? That’s just a bonus.