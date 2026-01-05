Kate Middleton’s ‘Bad Habit’ Revealed—But It’s Also a Bit Resolution-Worthy

A bad habit? I’m sure it feels like that for anyone trying to reach Catherine and getting her voicemail time and time again. But as we enter a new year, I’ll admit that I’m focusing a bit more on scheduling phone-free gaps in my day (or at least setting it down in a singular spot in another room and leaving it there so that I can practice being a bit more present and less reactionary to non-stop notifications and pings). Catherine losing her phone does sound more like forgetfulness—but as someone who recently penned an essay about the Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, it also sounds like she’s living according to her own values. (The less screens, the better.)

It also makes me curious about the gifts she received to counter this habit. An Apple Watch? A cute cross-body phone case? Or maybe just a Tile she could attach to her royal phone? Options abound.

Either way, it’s a fun little insight about the Princess of Wales.