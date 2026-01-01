Kate Middleton Twins with Princess Charlotte in Stunning Family Photo Slideshow

December 2025 for the British royal family meant Christmas concerts (with surprise Prince Louis moments), jaw-dropping tiaras and Christmas card reveals. And that's just December.
To remind us all just how busy the royal fam was in 2025, Kensington Palace shared a stunning photo and video slideshow. This features the biggest Prince William and Kate Middleton events of the last twelve months (with special appearances by their three kids).
Here, the family's 2025 roundup, including a twinning moment between Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte in the very first slide.