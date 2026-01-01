About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton Twins with Princess Charlotte in Stunning Family Photo Slideshow

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been booked and busy this year

By Philip Mutz
Published Jan 1, 2026
3:00pm
prince william kate middleton december royal rewind
CARLOS JASSO/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

December 2025 for the British royal family meant Christmas concerts (with surprise Prince Louis moments), jaw-dropping tiaras and Christmas card reveals. And that's just December.

To remind us all just how busy the royal fam was in 2025, Kensington Palace shared a stunning photo and video slideshow. This features the biggest Prince William and Kate Middleton events of the last twelve months (with special appearances by their three kids).

Here, the family's 2025 roundup, including a twinning moment between Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte in the very first slide.

The slideshow came with the caption, "Happy New Year to everyone around the world! Thank you for a brilliant 2025 and looking forward to 2026!!"

In the first image, we get a family portrait from 2025's Trooping the Colour. The Princess of Wales caught everyone's eye in a coat dress by Catherine Walker—called the ‘Bria’—in a bright and electric blue hue. Her daughter, Charlotte, color coordinated with her mom, wearing a more delicate blue.

Another key highlight from the slideshow? Princess Catherine's "Together at Christmas" carol service, of course.

The princess wore a fab Christmas coat, with a sparkly, peek-a-boo skirt hidden beneath it. And, obviously, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all showed up. They were even captured in a slo-mo video.

A few meaningful moments from the year didn't make the cut for the slideshow. For example, Princess Catherine's visit to the Ever After Garden. The seasonal outdoor space has opened each year during the holidays since 2019 to benefit the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Given her own cancer diagnosis, it’s extra meaningful that the princess not only dropped by, but also that she left a handwritten note.

It read, “In memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer. C.”

Also not included was the German President's visit to Windsor Castle and a big-budget State Banquet.

The banquet was held in honor of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender and featured appearances by William, Catherine, King Charles, Queen Camilla and more.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Catherine donned her biggest tiara yet (in fact, it was only the fifth-ever royal headpiece to be worn by the Princess of Wales).

Prior to said event, the prince and princess shared a new portrait where they stood in front of a Christmas tree. The picture was captioned, "Looking forward to a special banquet tonight in Windsor." (And while they certainly looked spectacular, their tree wasn't quite as big as that of Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer.)

What a year for the royals. Here's to an equally fabulous 2026.

Princess Eugenie Issues Rare Statement on Behalf of Herself and Sister Princess Beatrice

