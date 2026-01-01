Kate Middleton Twins with Princess Charlotte in Stunning Family Photo Slideshow

The princess wore a fab Christmas coat, with a sparkly, peek-a-boo skirt hidden beneath it. And, obviously, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all showed up. They were even captured in a slo-mo video.

A few meaningful moments from the year didn't make the cut for the slideshow. For example, Princess Catherine's visit to the Ever After Garden. The seasonal outdoor space has opened each year during the holidays since 2019 to benefit the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Given her own cancer diagnosis, it’s extra meaningful that the princess not only dropped by, but also that she left a handwritten note.

It read, “In memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer. C.”

Also not included was the German President's visit to Windsor Castle and a big-budget State Banquet.

The banquet was held in honor of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender and featured appearances by William, Catherine, King Charles, Queen Camilla and more.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Catherine donned her biggest tiara yet (in fact, it was only the fifth-ever royal headpiece to be worn by the Princess of Wales).