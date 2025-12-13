About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Slo-Mo Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George Vid Drops 2 Days After Parents' Portrait Release

Keep the royal cameras rolling

By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 13, 2025
2:00pm
It was a night to remember for the British royal family. Last week, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—stepped out together for the Princess of Wales-hosted “Together at Christmas” concert.

Fortunately, we got plenty of glimpses of the Wales Fam, including a pic of a special moment between Princess Catherine and Prince Louis. Kensington Palace also shared a striking slow-motion video that shows the three kids side-by-side, walking up the path to Westminster Abbey.

For the event—which happened to be the fifth year in a row Princess Catherine hosted—George, 12, and Louis, 7, dressed to match their dad while Charlotte, 10, donned a navy dress with a Peter Pan neckline.

The video was posted on the palace's official social media page along with the caption, "Together at Christmas 2025." It continued, "A wonderful evening at Westminster Abbey, welcoming some of the most inspiring people making a difference in the lives of others."

Obviously, the return of the Wales children to the spotlight was newsworthy. But it came on the heels of another newsworthy moment: the state banquet welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender to Windsor Castle.

For that occasion, Catherine was photographed beside her husband in a stunning blue Jenny Packham gown and her biggest tiara yet. The portrait came with the caption, "Looking forward to a special banquet tonight in Windsor."

And since the royals seem to be leaning in pretty hard to the whole slo-mo video thing, Kensington also posted footage of the couple exiting a carriage in slow-motion...

Whether for a photo or for a dramatic video, the Wales family certainly knows how to find their light and work their angles.

