Slo-Mo Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George Vid Drops 2 Days After Parents' Portrait Release

For the event—which happened to be the fifth year in a row Princess Catherine hosted—George, 12, and Louis, 7, dressed to match their dad while Charlotte, 10, donned a navy dress with a Peter Pan neckline.

The video was posted on the palace's official social media page along with the caption, "Together at Christmas 2025." It continued, "A wonderful evening at Westminster Abbey, welcoming some of the most inspiring people making a difference in the lives of others."

Obviously, the return of the Wales children to the spotlight was newsworthy. But it came on the heels of another newsworthy moment: the state banquet welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender to Windsor Castle.