Slo-Mo Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George Vid Drops 2 Days After Parents' Portrait Release

It was a night to remember for the British royal family. Last week, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—stepped out together for the Princess of Wales-hosted “Together at Christmas” concert.
Fortunately, we got plenty of glimpses of the Wales Fam, including a pic of a special moment between Princess Catherine and Prince Louis. Kensington Palace also shared a striking slow-motion video that shows the three kids side-by-side, walking up the path to Westminster Abbey.