It’s one of Queen Camilla’s most prominent (and devoted) causes: Her advocacy work for victims of domestic abuse. In a clip from her 2024 documentary, Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors, posted to the Royal Family Instagram account today, the queen once again is calling attention to the work that still needs to be done.
Buckingham Palace Releases Video of a Visibly Emotional Queen Camilla Being Interviewed
It’s for a cause close to her heart
Shared in honor of the final day of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign led by UN Women to come out against all forms of violence against women, Her Majesty offers a powerful message of support. The clip shared also showcases an emotional side of the queen—having been a stalwart supporter of organizations that help victims navigating domestic abuse, Camilla is shown reflecting on the shame that so many survivors have to carry.
The accompanying caption also helps to drive the message home: “Too many lives are lost to domestic abuse each year,” it reads. “Behind every statistic is a person who deserved safety and families left behind seeking justice and change.” It closes with a reference to UN Women and a reminder of the Royal Family’s ongoing commitment to the cause: “As this important period closes, we renew our commitment to ending domestic abuse and supporting survivors.”
Camilla wasn’t the only royal family member to signal her support. A follow-up post, shared to mark Human Rights Day, showcases Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and her unwavering commitment to women and girls affected by conflict around the world. Sophie has traveled globally to meet with women peace-builders and survivors of conflict-related sexual violence championing progress and shining a spotlight on those who are denied their fundamental human rights.
