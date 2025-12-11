Buckingham Palace Releases Video of a Visibly Emotional Queen Camilla Being Interviewed

Shared in honor of the final day of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign led by UN Women to come out against all forms of violence against women, Her Majesty offers a powerful message of support. The clip shared also showcases an emotional side of the queen—having been a stalwart supporter of organizations that help victims navigating domestic abuse, Camilla is shown reflecting on the shame that so many survivors have to carry.

The accompanying caption also helps to drive the message home: “Too many lives are lost to domestic abuse each year,” it reads. “Behind every statistic is a person who deserved safety and families left behind seeking justice and change.” It closes with a reference to UN Women and a reminder of the Royal Family’s ongoing commitment to the cause: “As this important period closes, we renew our commitment to ending domestic abuse and supporting survivors.”