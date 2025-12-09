Queen Camilla Pays Rare Visit to TV Show Set—and Confesses She Binge-Watches the Sexy Series

That’s not all: Camilla’s relationship with Cooper ran deep, so much so that the queen issued a rare personal tribute when she passed. “May her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs,” she wrote. The pair were famously long-time friends with Camilla sharing on set that she “galloped through” Cooper’s books when they were first released.

For anyone unfamiliar with the Cotswalds-based show, it takes place during the 1980s and is soapy and fun. About a ruthless director of a local TV network (played by Tennant) and his ongoing rivalry with Tory MP and local heartthrob (Hassell), the series serves up the sexiest twists and turns. (Similar to Camilla, I binged it in just a couple of days while on mat leave.)