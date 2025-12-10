Princess Eugenie Issues Rare Statement on Behalf of Herself and Sister Princess Beatrice

The news of their absence also comes after a bumpy autumn for their parents, now plainly known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. Their father, the former Prince Andrew, formally discontinued the use of his title and honors following renewed attention on the extent of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. In 2019, Andrew unofficially stepped back from his royal role, but recent information—published as part of the late Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl—shed new light on his involvement, leading King Charles to officially launch the process of removing his royal style, titles and honors. (Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother, Sarah, lost her royal title, too.)

According to the Letters Patent of 1917, issued by King George V, this action has no impact on Eugenie and Beatrice, who both continue to hold onto their royal titles as princesses. Still, did the headlines surrounding their parents have anything to do with the pair opting out of Catherine’s signature event? Perhaps.

Regardless, the decision to post a message of support made clear that, despite their absence, Eugenie and Beatrice were there in spirit—a lovely gesture and nod of royal support.