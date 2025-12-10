If you’re anything like us, you’re counting the days until Christmas Eve (and actual Christmas!) when it’s finally possible to stream Kate Middleton’s annual “Together at Christmas” concert in full. But we may not be the only ones tuning in to catch the show from home. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were notably absent from Princess Catherine’s fifth annual Westminster Abbey concert and Eugenie took to Instagram Stories to share a statement of support.
Princess Eugenie Issues Rare Statement on Behalf of Herself and Sister Princess Beatrice
All eyes on which royals attended Kate’s Christmas concert
The post—shared on Friday, December 5—included an image of the concert invitation, which had been shared earlier that same day on Instagram by the Princess of Wales. Beside it, Princess Eugenie wrote: “Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family. Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service. What an amazing message of love and hope.”
While the York sisters have both made a point of attending the concert annually since its inception in 2020, there are reports—including one from People—explaining that, this year, while they were both still invited, other commitments kept them away.
The news of their absence also comes after a bumpy autumn for their parents, now plainly known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. Their father, the former Prince Andrew, formally discontinued the use of his title and honors following renewed attention on the extent of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. In 2019, Andrew unofficially stepped back from his royal role, but recent information—published as part of the late Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl—shed new light on his involvement, leading King Charles to officially launch the process of removing his royal style, titles and honors. (Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother, Sarah, lost her royal title, too.)
According to the Letters Patent of 1917, issued by King George V, this action has no impact on Eugenie and Beatrice, who both continue to hold onto their royal titles as princesses. Still, did the headlines surrounding their parents have anything to do with the pair opting out of Catherine’s signature event? Perhaps.
Regardless, the decision to post a message of support made clear that, despite their absence, Eugenie and Beatrice were there in spirit—a lovely gesture and nod of royal support.