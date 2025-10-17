Prince Andrew Finally Relinquishes Royal Titles & I’ve Got Some Serious Feelings About It

It’s a royal moment that is long overdue: Prince Andrew released a statement today announcing that he will relinquish all of his royal titles ahead of a posthumous memoir written by Jeffrey Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre, that’s set to publish on October 21.
The statement, distributed this afternoon from Prince Andrew, reads: “In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”
It continues: “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”