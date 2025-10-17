About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Prince Andrew Finally Relinquishes Royal Titles & I’ve Got Some Serious Feelings About It

It’s about time

By Rachel Bowie
Published Oct 17, 2025
7:26pm
Max Mumby/Getty Images

It’s a royal moment that is long overdue: Prince Andrew released a statement today announcing that he will relinquish all of his royal titles ahead of a posthumous memoir written by Jeffrey Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre, that’s set to publish on October 21.

The statement, distributed this afternoon from Prince Andrew, reads: “In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

It continues: “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Max Mumby/Getty Images

What does this mean exactly? Andrew will no longer be known as the Duke of York, though he will still be known as Prince Andrew, a title given to him at birth. He also retains his “HRH,” but he will no longer be using it in an effort to put even more distance between the royal family and his ties to Epstein. (It’s worth noting that an act of Parliament is required to formally strip Andrew of his titles.)

I’ll admit: As excerpts from Giuffre’s upcoming book were published in publications ranging from The Guardian to CBS News this week, I was waiting for a renewed reckoning from the palace beyond the steps taken by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019, following Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview, then again in 2022. (The late queen stripped her son of his military titles and patronages after a judge rejected his request to have Giuffre’s lawsuit against him dismissed.) Back then, Andrew settled with Giuffre, who died by suicide this year, for an undisclosed sum.

But since the Queen passed away in 2022, we’ve seen Andrew popping up at more and more royal events. He also made for regular U.K. headline fodder—about horse rides around Windsor Castle, but also about his ongoing battle with King Charles related to his refusal to leave Royal Lodge. Not only that, I’ve watched with great disdain as his appearances at family events became more frequent—whether he was attending a funeral or a holiday outing like Easter, his presence felt a bit too prominent. Also, distracting.

Bottom line: When Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting For Justice publishes next week, it will no doubt be a bombshell. For Andrew, it also makes official what the palace has been dancing around for years—there is no way back.

