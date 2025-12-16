About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Unveils Giant Christmas Tree at Their Childhood Home

That would *not* fit in my living room

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 16, 2025
3:37pm
charles spencer christmas tree
Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

It's that time of the year. The royal family (and the royally adjacent, like Charles Spencer), are sharing glimpses of their Christmas decor, Christmas cards and more.

And just this week, Spencer (AKA Princess Diana's brother) posted a pair of photos showing his stunning—and seriously large—Christmas tree.

He captioned the images, "The 24 foot (nearly 8 metre) high Christmas tree is up at @althorphouse - and what a really fine tree it is."

24 feet?! You need a seriously big foyer to accommodate a tree that tall (luckily, Spencer has one).

For those who don't know, Althorp House is his and Princess Diana's childhood home where he currently resides.

His caption continued, "With thanks to the Althorp Forestry team for sourcing such a magnificent specimen. And a very Happy Christmas from @catjarman and me!"

He tagged his girlfriend and podcast cohost Cat Jarman in the post as well. (He split from his third wife Karen back in 2024.)

And while his 24-foot tree is impressive, it comes in just a hair shy of King Charles and Queen Camilla's tree...

The monarch and his wife previously posted footage of a stroll through St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle. The video came with the caption, ""The traditional Christmas tree in St George’s Hall is a 25-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree taken from Windsor Great Park and is dressed with thousands of twinkling lights." At 25 feet, it seems the royal tree just ekes out the win here, but they're both majorly impressive nonetheless.

Meanwhile, I've got myself a Charlie Brown tree over here...

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Buckingham Palace Releases Video of a Visibly Emotional Queen Camilla Being Interviewed

Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe