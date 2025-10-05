Princess Diana's Brother Shares Peek at Family Photos —But This One’s Got a Twist

Interestingly, Charles didn’t include a caption or any context, which, if you follow him, you know is kind of out of character. He usually adds thoughtful background or historical insights to his posts. Case in point, back in August, he shared a striking portrait of one of his ancestors, John Charles Spencer, aka Jack, Viscount Althorp, and included a deep dive into his life.

“One of the lovelier portraits at @althorphouse—by Sir Joshua Reynolds—is of John Charles (known as Jack), Viscount Althorp, who later became 3rd Earl Spencer,” Charles wrote. “He is shown wearing a Van Dyck pageboy costume.”

And as always, the story behind the painting was just as compelling. Jack, Charles explained, was “a serious child” who went on to become a farmer, an early breeder of shorthorn cattle, and a significant figure in British politics.

Despite having “no personal ambition and [not being] a very good public speaker,” he became Chancellor of the Exchequer and Leader of the House of Commons. Most notably, he helped pass the Reform Bill of 1832, also known as Althorp’s Act, which expanded voting rights in Britain.