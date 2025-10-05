About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Princess Diana's Brother Shares Peek at Family Photos —But This One’s Got a Twist

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 5, 2025
1:00pm
Charles Spencer is back at it again, sharing more sweet (and super nostalgic) family memories on social media. If you’ve been following along, you might remember when he recently posted portraits of his grandparents (who, by the way, bear an uncanny resemblance to their younger generations) and throwbacks of his sister, the late Princess Diana. Now, he’s giving us another peek into the Spencer family archive.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Charles shared a photo of a table in his home but not just any table. This one was beautifully styled with a vibrant lime green floral arrangement and surrounded by framed family portraits. The photos ranged from sweet toddler and baby pics to a full family group shot, offering a quiet, intimate glimpse into his personal world.

Screenshot 2025 10 02 at 9.26.15 AM
Charles Spencer/Instagram

Interestingly, Charles didn’t include a caption or any context, which, if you follow him, you know is kind of out of character. He usually adds thoughtful background or historical insights to his posts. Case in point, back in August, he shared a striking portrait of one of his ancestors, John Charles Spencer, aka Jack, Viscount Althorp, and included a deep dive into his life.

“One of the lovelier portraits at @althorphouse—by Sir Joshua Reynolds—is of John Charles (known as Jack), Viscount Althorp, who later became 3rd Earl Spencer,” Charles wrote. “He is shown wearing a Van Dyck pageboy costume.”

And as always, the story behind the painting was just as compelling. Jack, Charles explained, was “a serious child” who went on to become a farmer, an early breeder of shorthorn cattle, and a significant figure in British politics.

Despite having “no personal ambition and [not being] a very good public speaker,” he became Chancellor of the Exchequer and Leader of the House of Commons. Most notably, he helped pass the Reform Bill of 1832, also known as Althorp’s Act, which expanded voting rights in Britain.

He earned the nickname “Honest Jack” for his integrity, a quality that clearly still resonates with Charles.

Caption or not, who wouldn't love these family glimpses.

