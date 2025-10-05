Princess Diana's Brother Shares Peek at Family Photos —But This One’s Got a Twist

Charles Spencer is back at it again, sharing more sweet (and super nostalgic) family memories on social media. If you’ve been following along, you might remember when he recently posted portraits of his grandparents (who, by the way, bear an uncanny resemblance to their younger generations) and throwbacks of his sister, the late Princess Diana. Now, he’s giving us another peek into the Spencer family archive.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Charles shared a photo of a table in his home but not just any table. This one was beautifully styled with a vibrant lime green floral arrangement and surrounded by framed family portraits. The photos ranged from sweet toddler and baby pics to a full family group shot, offering a quiet, intimate glimpse into his personal world.