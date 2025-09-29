Princess Diana’s Brother Posts Throwback of Their Father from the ‘60s and the Resemblance Is Wild

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, is no stranger to sharing sweet family memories. From throwback photos of the late princess’s sixth birthday party to vintage portraits of their grandparents (with some seriously uncanny resemblances), he loves giving fans a peek into the Spencer family history. And his latest post is more of the same.
On Sunday, September 28, Charles shared a black-and-white throwback of his father, John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer. The photo shows John looking sharp in a suit and tie, his hair slicked back perfectly. He’s holding a pen and gazing off to the side, exuding old-school charm.
"My father, looking very dapper, in the early ‘60s," Charles wrote alongside the photo, adding, "He did love a fountain pen."