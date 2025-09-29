About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Princess Diana’s Brother Posts Throwback of Their Father from the ‘60s and the Resemblance Is Wild

Twins, much?

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Sep 29, 2025
5:12pm
CharlesSpencer
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Charles Sabine

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, is no stranger to sharing sweet family memories. From throwback photos of the late princess’s sixth birthday party to vintage portraits of their grandparents (with some seriously uncanny resemblances), he loves giving fans a peek into the Spencer family history. And his latest post is more of the same.

On Sunday, September 28, Charles shared a black-and-white throwback of his father, John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer. The photo shows John looking sharp in a suit and tie, his hair slicked back perfectly. He’s holding a pen and gazing off to the side, exuding old-school charm.

"My father, looking very dapper, in the early ‘60s," Charles wrote alongside the photo, adding, "He did love a fountain pen."

It didn’t take long for followers to notice how much Charles and his dad look alike, so much so that it became the main topic in the comments.

"The resemblance is so strong," one person said. Another added, "So handsome! Like father, like son," while someone else noted, "Very handsome and you very much favor him!" Others agreed, writing, "I must say you have much of your father’s features," and one even pointed out, "Princess Diana looks just like him!"

The Spencer family genes clearly run deep. This isn’t the first time Charles has shared a photo that had fans amazed by the family resemblance. Earlier in September, he posted a portrait of his and Diana’s great-great-grandfather, Frederick Spencer, and the similarity was just as striking.

Along with that post, Charles shared a bit of family history.

"My great-great-grandfather, Frederick Spencer: he was the fourth son, but inherited @althorphouse in 1845 after the death without children of the third of his three elder brothers," he wrote.

Charles went on to note interesting facts about his life including that Frederick Spencer was born in 1798, joined the Royal Navy at 13 and became a vice-admiral, fighting in the Battle of Navarino, which helped secure Greek independence.

Keep the memories coming, Charles.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Princess Diana’s Brother Shares Family Portrait with a Tragic History

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe