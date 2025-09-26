About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Charles Spencer Posts Rare Video of Princess Diana’s Memorial at Althorp House

And it's hauntingly beautiful

By Clara Stein
Published Sep 26, 2025
7:53pm
Chris Jackson / Staff/Getty Images

Charles Spencer frequently shares images and videos from Althorp Housethe childhood home he shared with Princess Diana. And while the property is still a private family home, it is actually open to visitors each and every July and August.

However, there is one area of the sprawling estate that is strictly off limits to the general public—the final resting place of Princess Diana. The late royal is buried on a secluded, tree-covered island on the estate known as Round Oval lake. Although visitors cannot visit her grave, for those who wish to pay their respects, there is a separate memorial that was built across from the gravesite.

However, thanks to a recent video shared by Charles, even those of us who are unable to visit the property during the summer months can also get a glimpse of the beautiful memorial.

Charles posted a video on Instagram of the lake with mist dancing across the water. Towards the end of the video he even zooms in to the memorial, which looks exceptionally beautiful and peaceful in the early morning light.

He captioned the post: “Beautiful, crisp, autumn morning down by the Oval today. Mist on the water.”

Known as “The Temple," the Grecian-looking building was built on the grounds in July 1998. The memorial features Diana’s name and two tablets. A quote from the princess is printed on one: "Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a goal and an essential part of my life, a kind of destiny, whoever is in distress can call on me. I will come running wherever they are.”

althorp-house-princess-diana-memorial-lake
David Goddard / Contributor/Getty Images

The other has a quote taken from Charles' eulogy which he delivered at his sister's funeral at Westminster Abbey: “We give thanks for the life of a woman I am so proud to be able to call my sister, the unique, the complex, the extraordinary & irreplaceable Diana, whose beauty both internal & external will never extinguish from our minds.”

Royal fans flooded the comments section, with one saying: “The paradise of Diana..She is sleeping there peacefully.” Yet another added: “Thank you for sharing. She is still very much alive in our hearts.”

Thanks to videos like these, the beloved late royal may be gone, but she is certainly not forgotten.

