Charles Spencer Posts Rare Video of Princess Diana’s Memorial at Althorp House

Charles Spencer frequently shares images and videos from Althorp House, the childhood home he shared with Princess Diana. And while the property is still a private family home, it is actually open to visitors each and every July and August.

However, there is one area of the sprawling estate that is strictly off limits to the general public—the final resting place of Princess Diana. The late royal is buried on a secluded, tree-covered island on the estate known as Round Oval lake. Although visitors cannot visit her grave, for those who wish to pay their respects, there is a separate memorial that was built across from the gravesite.

However, thanks to a recent video shared by Charles, even those of us who are unable to visit the property during the summer months can also get a glimpse of the beautiful memorial.