Kate Middleton's Body Language Shows a New Side to the Princess

Stanton explains that early on in her tenure, the Princess often came across more cautious and self-aware of the cameras.

"Kate hasn’t always been super confident. When photographed during her early days with William, she would often look nervous," Stanton observes. "During their engagement video, she was conscious of how she came across on camera. We saw Kate and William looking at each other quite a lot, which was to reassure each other and give each other support."