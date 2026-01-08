The Princess of Wales has stepped into royal life with aplomb, ever since she and Prince William wed in 2011. Through ups and downs—from becoming the Duchess of Cambridge to Queen Elizabeth II's passing and her ascent to the official title as Princess of Wales, plus a cancer diagnosis and remission—she's stayed steady and graceful. However, it's been interesting to see her body language evolve throughout her now 15 years in public life. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton details how Princess Catherine has transformed since her early days a royal.
Kate Middleton's Body Language Shows a New Side to the Princess
Fitting for a queen
Stanton explains that early on in her tenure, the Princess often came across more cautious and self-aware of the cameras.
"Kate hasn’t always been super confident. When photographed during her early days with William, she would often look nervous," Stanton observes. "During their engagement video, she was conscious of how she came across on camera. We saw Kate and William looking at each other quite a lot, which was to reassure each other and give each other support."
But gone are the days of questioning and needs for assurance. As the years have gone on, Stanton has noticed that the Princess of Wales has come into her own with a powerful, assured presence—she's calm, in control and confident.
"In recent years, Kate has found ways to make herself feel more confident and the ability to take control alone. She wears the color red to feel powerful and strong," he explains. "It makes her feel good about herself, allowing her to take on anything she is faced with. When we see her appear at premieres, anniversaries and royal events, we see her glide along, which is a clear sign that Kate feels powerful and important. She believes she has earned her place. It’s very similar to the way Princess Anne portrays herself in public. There are a lot of similarities between them as they always maintain eye contact and display strong posture when on duty. The way they carry themselves through their external gestures and communication skills shows they feel empowered and dominant."