It’s one of the royal causes she’s most eager to champion: As patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, Kate Middleton is always eager to cheer on the teams she represents. This weekend was no exception as the Princess of Wales took to Instagram to pen a personal message (notated by the signing of her initial, “C”) ahead of the Rugby League Ashes series, which kicks off Saturday at Wembley Stadium.
Kate Middleton Interrupts Her Weekend to Post Personal Message about ‘Exciting New Chapter’
It’s sports-related, of course
Her message was short and sweet: “Wishing England the very best of luck in their first Rugby League Ashes campaign in 22 years. An exciting new chapter for the game begins at Wembley Stadium today. We are all behind you! C.” (The message was accompanied by a repost of the England Rugby League’s teaser of the game.)
Rugby is of course a major passion in the Wales’ household with Prince William holding the role of patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. (It also sparks quite a playful rivalry between the two, who have always been joyfully competitive with each other over the years.) For her part, Princess Catherine attends games as much as she can, popping up in September to cheer on the Red Roses and later sharing new behind-the-scenes pics from that appearance as the team advanced.
Even if Catherine can’t be there in person, her public (and personally signed) message is a clear indicator of her ongoing support.