Kate Middleton Interrupts Her Weekend to Post Personal Message about ‘Exciting New Chapter’

Rugby is of course a major passion in the Wales’ household with Prince William holding the role of patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. (It also sparks quite a playful rivalry between the two, who have always been joyfully competitive with each other over the years.) For her part, Princess Catherine attends games as much as she can, popping up in September to cheer on the Red Roses and later sharing new behind-the-scenes pics from that appearance as the team advanced.

Even if Catherine can’t be there in person, her public (and personally signed) message is a clear indicator of her ongoing support.